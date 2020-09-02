Shafie resorting to lies to hold on to power, says Musa

Menjelang PRN Sabah yang dijadualkan berlangsung pada 26 September ini, bekas Ketua Menteri Sabah, Musa Aman nampaknya semakin tidak senang duduk dan kepanasan punggungnya.

Ini berikutan dengan langkah Ketua Menteri Sabah interim, Shafie Apdal yang menjelajah ke seluruh pelusuk negeri memberikan geran tanah kepada rakyat yang sudah memohon sejak berpuluh tahun lamanya.

Ketika era pemerintahan Musa Aman sekitar 2003 sehingga 2018, isu geran tanah kepada rakyat Sabah gagal ditangani oleh beliau dan isu itu menjadi tertunggak sehinggalah Warisan menjadi kerajaan dan Shafie Apdal telah berusaha mencari jalan untuk menyelesaikannya.

Mungkin ketika Musa Aman menjadi Ketua Menteri, beliau sibuk dengan urusan lain, termasuk untuk dirinya sendiri sehinggakan terlupa rakyat bawahan di Sabah yang saban tahun menanti geran tanah terus terbiar tanpa pembelaan.

Lebih-lebih lagi disebabkan oleh kronisme dan birokrasi kerajaan UMNO dan BN pimpinan Musa waktu itu telah menyebabkan isu tersebut gagal diselesaikan.

Kini, susulan kecoh isu geran tanah yang diselesaikan oleh Shafie Apdal, timbul pula bukti baharu mengaitkan Musa Aman yang didakwa menyalahgunakan kuasanya memohon tanah negeri untuk pemilikan peribadinya melalui syarikat yang dimilikinya sekitar tahun 1997 sehinggalah 1998.

Beberapa bukti dan dokumen yang diperoleh mendapati Musa Aman sebenarnya pernah memohon tanah negeri sebanyak 20,000 ekar pada tahun 1998 menerusi syarikat miliknya di mana beliau ketika itu adalah salah seorang Pengarah Syarikat Corak Nakhoda Sdn Bhd.

Lebih menarik lagi, permohonan tanah itu dibuat ketika Musa Aman menyandang jawatan Pengerusi Yayasan Sabah sejak Mac 1995 sehingga beliau meletakkan jawatannya pada Mac 1999 selepas bertanding atas tiket UMNO di DUN Sungai Sibuga.

Dalam dokumen (disertakan bersama) tersebut, Musa Aman menerusi syarikatnya Corak Nakhoda memohon seluas 20,000 ekar di wilayah Tongod, Kinabatangan untuk tujuan pembangunan pertanian.

Persoalannya disini, mengapa Musa Aman yang pada ketika itu memegang jawatan Pengerusi Yayasan Sabah memohon tanah negeri untuk kegunaan syarikatnya sendiri?

Bukankah ini sudah menjadi suatu kesalahan kerana wujudnya “conflict of interest”!dan semestinya kes ini perlu disiasat oleh pihak berkuasa?

Untuk rekod, Corak Nakhoda semasa permohonan tanah itu dilakukan mempunyai dua pengarah yang lain, iaitu Mohamad Sari Nuar dan Ajit Galun.

Lebih menarik lagi, individu yang memberikan kelulusan permohonan tanah tersebut pada ketika itu adalah seorang rakan karib Musa Aman yang juga merupakan ADUN Balung, Osman Jamal di mana beliau ketika itu adalah Pengarah Tanah dan Ukur Sabah.

Dalam dokumen permohonan tanah tersebut, Osman telah meletak minitnya “sila ambil tindakan” dan dipercayai ia bagi memberikan kelulusan kepada permohonan yang dibuat oleh syarikat milik Musa Aman itu.

Siapa Osman Jamal ini?

Beliau merupakan calon BN di DUN Balung pada pilihan raya 2018 lalu tapi kemudiannya pada Mac 2019 melompat menyertai PKR, kemudian melompat sekali lagi menyertai WARISAN dan kini terbaru melompat buat kali ketiga menyertai Musa Aman untuk menjatuhkan Shafie Apdal melalui sokongan Akuan Bersumpah atau SD.

Osman Jamal ini juga selepas melompat menyokong Musa Aman, turut lantang mengkritik tindakan Shafie Apdal yang memberikan geran tanah kepada rakyat Sabah.

Sekarang, baharu kita tahu mengapa beliau sangat marah apabila kerajaan Warisan memberikan geran ini kerana beliau juga salah seorang yang terkait dalam skandal tanah negeri Sabah yang diluluskannya kepada rakan-rakan politiknya, termasuk Musa Aman.

Jadi, sekiranya benar dakwaan ini maka sahihlah rakyat Sabah sebenarnya sudah tertipu sejak berpuluh tahun oleh bekas pemimpin negeri yang berhasrat untuk menjadi Ketua Menteri sekali lagi.

Jadi, siapa sebenarnya yang membela rakyat Sabah – adakah Musa Aman yang terbukti memperolehi 20,000 ekar untuk dirinya sendiri atau kerajaan Warisan pimpinan Shafie yang meluluskan permohonan tanah kepada rakyat Sabah yang memerlukan?

Renung-renungkanlah wahai rakyat Sabah sebelum mengundi pada 26 September nanti!

GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE ABOVE ARTICLE

IS THIS BECAUSE MUSA AMAN IS AFRAID OF SHAFIE APDAL GIVING LAND GRANTS TO THE PEOPLE OF SABAH?

Ahead of the Sabah PRN scheduled to take place on September 26, the former Sabah Chief Minister, Musa Aman seems to be increasingly uncomfortable sitting and his back is hot.

This is due to the move by the interim Chief Minister of Sabah, Shafie Apdal who traveled to all parts of the state to give land grants to the people who have been applying for decades.

During the era of Musa Aman’s rule around 2003 until 2018, the issue of land grants to the people of Sabah failed to be addressed by him and the issue became in arrears until Warisan became the government and Shafie Apdal tried to find a way to resolve it.

Perhaps when Musa Aman became the Chief Minister, he was so busy with other matters, including for himself that he forgot the subordinates in Sabah who every year waited for the land grant to remain idle without defense.

Moreover, due to the cronyism and bureaucracy of the UMNO and BN government led by Musa at that time has caused the issue to fail to be resolved.

Now, following the turmoil of the land grant issue resolved by Shafie Apdal, there is new evidence linking Musa Aman who allegedly abused his power to apply for state land for his personal ownership through his company around 1997 until 1998.

Some evidence and documents obtained found that Musa Aman actually applied for 20,000 acres of state land in 1998 through his company where he was then one of the Directors of Corak Nakhoda Sdn Bhd.

More interestingly, the land application was made when Musa Aman held the position of Sabah Foundation Chairman since March 1995 until he resigned in March 1999 after contesting on an UMNO ticket in the Sungai Sibuga state constituency.

In the document (enclosed), Musa Aman through his company Corak Nakhoda applied for 20,000 acres in Tongod province, Kinabatangan for agricultural development purposes.

The question here is, why did Musa Aman who at that time held the position of Chairman of Yayasan Sabah apply for state land for the use of his own company?

Isn’t this already an offense due to the existence of a “conflict of interest”! And of course this case needs to be investigated by the authorities?

For the record, Corak Nakhoda during the land application was done to have two other directors, namely Mohamad Sari Nuar and Ajit Galun.

More interestingly, the individual who gave approval for the land application at that time was a close friend of Musa Aman who was also Balung ADUN, Osman Jamal where he was then the Director of Land and Survey Sabah.

In the land application document, Osman has put the minute “please take action” and it is believed that it is to give approval to the application made by the company owned by Musa Aman.

Who is this Osman Jamal?

He was a BN candidate in the Balung DUN in the 2018 election but then in March 2019 jumped to join PKR, then jumped again to join WARISAN and now most recently jumped for the third time to join Musa Aman to bring down Shafie Apdal through the support of the Affidavit or SD.

Osman Jamal also after jumping in support of Musa Aman, also loudly criticized the action of Shafie Apdal who gave land grants to the people of Sabah.

Now, we only know why he was so angry when the Warisan government gave this grant because he was also one of those involved in the Sabah state land scandal that he approved to his political partners, including Musa Aman.

So, if this allegation is true then it is true that the people of Sabah have actually been deceived for decades by former state leaders who aspire to be the Chief Minister again.

So, who is really defending the people of Sabah – is it Musa Aman who is proven to have earned 20,000 acres for himself or the Heritage government led by Shafie who approved land applications to the people of Sabah who are in need?

Contemplate, O people of Sabah before voting on September 26 – https://shahbudindotcom.net/