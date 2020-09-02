THE END OF HIS ERA HAS ARRIVED – BUT SADLY, ANWAR DOESN’T REALIZE IT: AMANAH TO USE WARISAN LOGO IN SABAH POLLS – WITH DAP EXPECED TO FOLLOW – WHILE ‘PETULANT OVER PM CANDIDATE POST’ PKR TO BE GLARING LONE RANGER

All Amanah candidates in the upcoming Sabah state elections will contest under the Warisan banner, according to Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

In a statement, Khalid said the decision was made in solidarity with Warisan and Sabah incumbent chief minister Shafie Apdal, who successfully evaded an attempt at a political coup to take over the state government.

“Amanah stands firm with Shafie and Warisan in the fight to defend the sovereignty of Sabahans who have been assaulted by this treasonous lot.

“As a sign of solidarity and togetherness, Amanah has decided that our candidates will use Warisan’s symbol when contesting in the state elections which are due at the end of this month,” said Khalid.

He said the decision to use Warisan’s logo is also a show of support for Shafie’s position as the legitimate chief minister of Sabah.

“The position should be returned to him. Amanah agreed that the chief minister position should be decided by the people of Sabah through a Sabah party, and not from the peninsula,” he said, in an apparent dig at BN.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously announced Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin’s appointment to lead BN’s bid to reclaim Sabah. Bung was also given the power to decide who would be appointed chief minister, in the event of their victory.

“Although this state election is a good opportunity for Amanah to introduce its logo, this sign of solidarity and togetherness has been given priority,” Khalid added.

In GE14, Amanah had fielded a candidate under the PKR banner in Merotai, a state seat under the K alabakan Parliament seat. Merotai is currently held by Warisan assemblyperson Sarifuddin Hatta.

At the time, Amanah was not involved in formal seat negotiations involving PKR, DAP, and Warisan, but Malaysiakini understands that discussions are currently ongoing with Warisan for Amanah to contest in at least one seat.

A source familiar with the discussions said Amanah will not re-contest in Merotai but instead has been allocated the Tanjung Keramat state seat, a new constituency under the Putatan Parliament seat.

“But Amanah is still negotiating for more seats.

“If successful, we will contest in the agreed seats, and if otherwise, just in one seat,” said the Sabah Amanah source, adding that the negotiations involved at least two other seats under the Pitas and Kota Marudu Parliament constituencies.

“Amanah will not contest against Warisan, Harapan, and Upko in this election,” added the source. MKINI

