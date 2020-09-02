THE MASK FALLS OFF – NEARLY 60% OF MALAYS BELIEVE NAJIB IS GUILTY! SO HOW COME ‘BOSSKU’ IS SO ‘POPULAR’ – HAS NAJIB BEEN ‘RENTING’ CROWDS, ‘BUYING’ SOCIAL MEDIA LIKES?

NEARLY six in 10 Malay voters agreed with the Kuala Lumpur High Court that Najib Razak is guilty of abusing power and money laundering, said pollster Merdeka Centre today.

“Sixty-one percent respondents on the poll agreed with the court’s decision while only 18% answered otherwise.

“We note that 57% of Malay voters agreed with the court’s verdict,” it said in a statement.

The poll on July 15 to August 10 surveyed 3,415 registered voters who were 52% Malay, 29% Chinese, 7% Indian, 6% Muslim Bumiputera, and 6% non-Muslim Bumiputera (in Sabah and Sarawak).

Former prime minister Najib was convicted on July 28 and sentenced to a total 32 years in prison and fined RM210 million. The concurrent nature of the sentences means he will serve 12 years.

Najib, who was in office from 2009 to 2018, was found guilty of power abuse (12 years), money laundering and breach of trust (10 years each).

The sentences are suspended pending appeal.

Najib was charged after RM42 million of 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s money made its way into his private accounts.

He denied all wrongdoing and said he was misled by his financial advisers – in particular Low Taek Jho, who is on the run.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.