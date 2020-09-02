OMG! MUHYIDDIN ‘HIGHLY RATED’ AT 69% – WHILE PERIKATAN THE ‘MOST POPULAR’ COALITION – EVEN MORE THAN MUAFAKAT OR BN! BELIEVE IT OR NOT, THAT’S WHAT SURVEY FROM MERDEKA CENTRE – WHICH WAS CRITICIZED FOR ITS FANTASTIC POLLS FAVORING NAJIB & BN IN RUN UP TO GE14 – FOUND

The latest Merdeka Centre survey saw most respondents approving of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s performance.

He garnered a 69 percent approval rating.

The survey also suggested that Perikatan Nasional (PN) was the best received political party or coalition – better than Muafakat Nasional or BN.

The majority of Malay respondents also supported Umno and PAS’ participation in PN.

On the Kuala Lumpur High Court decision to convict former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak for pocketing money from SRC International Sdn Bhd, 61 percent of respondents agreed with the verdict while 18 percent disagreed.

Merdeka Centre also noted that 57 percent of Malay respondents agreed with the verdict.

The survey – conducted between July 15 and Aug 10 – involved 3,415 respondents who were selected through random sampling throughout the country to reflect Malaysia’s electorate.

It is apparent from Merdeka Centre’s data that it conducts voter perception surveys monthly, but only conducts periodical public releases. The last release was dated July 26, 2019.

Muhyiddin sits comfortably

Merdeka Centre said the survey results showed Muhyiddin sat in “comfortable and positive” territory.

This was despite rhetoric from opposition parties branding him as a “traitor” who worked with “kleptocrats” to depose a democratically-elected government in late February.

Merdeka Centre noted that only 33 percent of Chinese respondents viewed Muhyiddin positively while he enjoyed overwhelming support from the bumiputera community.

Muhyiddin also had the support of younger respondents, receiving more than 70 percent approval from respondents aged between 21 and 40.

In terms of household income, Muhyiddin was viewed very positively by those with a household income of RM3,999 or less. The level of approval reduces as household income increases.

Muhyiddin also received the support of 91 percent of the civil servants or those in GLCs.

When Merdeka Centre last released its survey findings in July 2019, then prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad primarily had the support of older voters. He only had the support of 57 percent of those in civil service or GLCs. He also enjoyed more support from those with household incomes of RM4,000 and above.

PN far more popular than Pakatan Harapan

On political parties or coalitions, the new PN appeared to be the most popular political entity among respondents and was viewed positively by 51 percent of the electorate.

This was followed by BN (40 percent), PAS (39 percent), Muafakat (37 percent), Bersatu (28 percent) and Harapan (25 percent).

This result was surprising since Muafakat, PAS, BN, and Bersatu are all part of the PN government.

The Merdeka Centre release did not explain apparent contradictory findings of the survey. Malaysiakini has contacted Merdeka Centre for a response.

Malay unity

Meanwhile, 74 percent of Malay respondents viewed PN favourably while only 43 percent viewed Bersatu favourably.

Only 17 percent of Malay respondents viewed Harapan favourably.

When asked if Umno and PAS should remain in PN, nearly two-thirds of Malay respondents agreed.

Currently, Umno has not committed to formally joining the PN coalition despite agreeing to form governments with PN component parties.

PN was formed in March and was envisaged as a move to unite Malay political parties and boot the “DAP-led” Harapan from power.

When respondents were asked whether they were confident that the PN government was committed to “bringing justice” on personalities in the previous BN governments, 56 percent of Malay respondents said they were confident while the majority of Chinese and Indian respondents were not confident.

Only 50 percent of respondents working in civil service or GLCs were confident.

However, virtually all segments of respondents were in agreement that the court was right in convicting Najib, a former BN leader. – MKINI

Merdeka Center finds only 25pc Malaysians view Pakatan positively

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua ahead of the Balakong by-election August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon KUALA LUMPUR — The ruling Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance is approved by over half of Malaysians surveyed last month by independent pollster Merdeka Center. Conversely, it found positive reception for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition to be only at 25 per cent. “Among the contemporary coalitions and political parties in Malaysia, PN is enjoying the highest positive perception from the voters today. “More than half or 51 per cent of the respondents view it positively and only 27 per cent feel negatively,” said Merdeka Center programme director Ibrahim Suffian of the Bersatu-Barisan Nasional-PAS government. “On the other hand, the positive view of Muafakat Nasional (MN) is only 37 per cent and the number is slightly lower than its component parties Barisan Nasional (BN) 40 per cent and PAS 39 per cent. “Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which has expressed to join MN recently, only scored 28 per cent positive views and 39 per cent are negative,” Ibrahim added. PH consisting of DAP, PKR and Amanah scored the highest negative rating at 52 per cent. Besides that, the Merdeka Center survey found 60 per cent of Malay voters backed PPBM’s inclusion in MN. It found 65 per cent of Malays polled prefer Umno to be in PN, but 25 per cent think otherwise. Similarly, the pollster said 68 per cent of Malay voters prefer PAS to be part of PN. The Merdeka Center survey polled 3,415 voters between July 15 July and August 10, asking them about issues like the country’s economy, government and political leadership and other current issues. Merdeka Center said the respondents comprised 52 per cent Malay, 29 per cent ethnic Chinese, 7 per cent ethnic Indian and 6 per cent other Muslim Bumiputera from Sabah and Sarawak. – MALAY MAIL MKINI / MALAY MAIL

