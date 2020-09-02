IN SABAH, MUHYIDDIN & UMNO ARE RUNNING SCARED: GUAN ENG ‘BARRED’ BY MACC FROM ENTERING SABAH AHEAD OF STATE POLLS – ‘NEVER MIND, LATER I WILL SHAFIE IF HE DOES NOT WANT ME TO ENTER HIS STATE’
DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng has claimed that his entry into Sabah was held up by nearly an hour due to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) directive before he was eventually allowed in.
However, when contacted by Malaysiakini, MACC chief Azam Baki said this was not true.
“There is no domestic (restriction). The court only impounded his passport so he cannot leave the country. He can enter Sabah using his IC,” Azam told Malaysiakini in a text message.
“Then, almost to the point of getting into the car, a senior immigration officer came to ask me to re-enter (the airport).
“I cooperated and went to the immigration office – after waiting 20 minutes, I asked what was the problem?” said Lim, who is also Bagan MP.
Lim said he was told at the time that the MACC had “set up barriers” for him to enter Sabah.
Last month, the opposition leader claimed trial to a charge of soliciting bribes in connection with the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.
Double standards
Describing last night’s incident as double standards, Lim cited the cases involving ex-premier Najib Abdul Razak, who was found guilty and sentenced to 12 years in prison as well as fined RM210 million, and that of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also facing corruption charges.
Both, he said, could enter Sabah without problems.
“This entry is (under) the powers of the state government and not the federal government,” said Lim.
“Never mind, later I will ask Chief Minister Shafie Apdal whether he does not want me to enter Sabah,” he added in apparent jest.
When Shafie’s predecessor Musa Aman was chief minister, a number of Pakatan Harapan MPs and civil society leaders were barred from entering Sabah including Tony Pua, Teresa Kok, Tian Chua, Nurul Izzah Anwar, Rafizi Ramli, Maria Chin Abdullah and Ambiga Sreenavasan.
Sabah will be holding a state election on Sept 26.
Is Putrajaya interfering with Sabah? Guan Eng asks after stopped from entering state under MACC’s orders
KUALA LUMPUR ― DAPs Lim Guan Eng has alleged double standards and questioned Putrajaya today if it was trying to interfere in Sabah’s sovereignty after an Immigration Department officer refused him entry into the state.
In a Facebook post, Lim said he was stopped by the officer at the Kota Kinabalu airport late last night and was told he could not enter Sabah stating that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had barred him from entering the state.
“After waiting for 20 minutes I asked him what the issue was and they said the MACC has barred me from entering the state. What’s happening? Isn’t that under the Sabah state’s jurisdiction?” he asked.
He also compared the situation with former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who has a 12 year sentence on him for corruption, but was allowed in without a hitch.
“Why am I barred from entering Sabah instead? Is this another case of double standards?
“The authority is under the jurisdiction of the state and not the federal government. Are these efforts by the federal government to interfere with the rights and power of the state?” he asked.
Lim said that after another 30 minutes he was allowed to enter Sabah adding that he would find time to ask Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal if he did not want Lim to enter Sabah.
Last month, Lim pleaded not guilty after he was charged with allegedly seeking a bribe to help a company be appointed for the infrastructure works including the RM6.3 billion Penang undersea tunnel project.
In two other separate cases, he also claimed trial to a graft charge involving RM3.3 million over the multi-billion ringgit undersea tunnel project, and a separate graft charge involving businesswoman Phang Li Koon. MALAY MAIL
MKINI / MALAY MAIL
