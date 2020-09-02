AS RESURGENT UMNO PILES PRESSURE ON HIM, MUHYIDDIN BOOTLICKS ‘MORALS FIRST’ HADI – YET IN DOING SO, COUP PM REVEALS NOT ONLY THE PALACE’S ROLE BUT ALSO HOW POWER-HUNGRY & OPPORTUNISTIC PAS TOP BRASS HAVE BECOME: ‘THEY WERE INVITED BY AGONG TO SIGN THE SD & THE FIRST TO SIGN WAS HADI’

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang sidestepped a question today about a party MP’s home quarantine violation and instead assured stern action would be taken against those who committed “moral” transgressions.
He said this when asked about Kuala Nerus lawmaker Khairuddin Aman Razali’s breach of his 14-day home quarantine order upon returning from Turkey in July.
“What is most important is morals […]
“If they commit a sin that is contrary with Islam and morals, we will fire them,” Hadi said when doorstepped by the media in Kuala Lumpur this evening.
Earlier, he had given a speech at the “Half a Year of the PN Administration” convention along with Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.
Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin had returned from the West Asia country on July 7 and was seen in the Dewan Rakyat just six days later on July 13.
He was also seen in many other places during the period he was supposed to be under mandatory home quarantine.
He has since been fined RM1,000, and the police have taken his statement, but he has yet to be charged in court.
While he has apologised, Khairuddin has brushed aside resignation calls and maintained he had merely broken standard operating procedures (SOPs) but did not err at his job.
Yesterday, PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin dubbed Khairuddin a “hero” and blamed the scandal of “negligence” by the Health Ministry as well as Wisma Putra. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.