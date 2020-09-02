AS RESURGENT UMNO PILES PRESSURE ON HIM, MUHYIDDIN BOOTLICKS ‘MORALS FIRST’ HADI – YET IN DOING SO, COUP PM REVEALS NOT ONLY THE PALACE’S ROLE BUT ALSO HOW POWER-HUNGRY & OPPORTUNISTIC PAS TOP BRASS HAVE BECOME: ‘THEY WERE INVITED BY AGONG TO SIGN THE SD & THE FIRST TO SIGN WAS HADI’

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was the first MP to sign the statutory declaration (SD) in support of Muhyiddin Yassin to become the eighth prime minister.

This was revealed by Muhyiddin himself in his speech at the Perikatan Nasional (PN) Administration’s Half-Year Convention here today.

Muhyiddin said it was Hadi’s move that prompted other PN-aligned MPs to do the same during their individual meeting with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah at Istana Negara last February.

“They were invited by Sultan Abdullah to the palace to sign the SD and I want to inform you that the first SD was Haji Hadi’s.

“He was the first to put my name on the SD paper,” he said.

Last February, the King had consented to conduct an interview with all 222 MPs individually to identify who had the majority support to be appointed PM.

“Personally, I didn’t expect to become the PM.

“There was no plot, no extraordinary political scheme to take over or topple someone, but it happened following a political crisis that was quite critical at that time, which we all knew,” Muhyiddin said.

For a government without a specific manifesto, he said, it was hard for the people to evaluate the performance of the PN government.

“However, this does not mean I can do things as I like. No manifesto does not mean I don’t have a responsibility or accountability to the people.

“I still have to demonstrate accountability as a leader,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the PN government was not formed as a result of a general election but was based on provisions in the Federal Constitution.

Therefore, the PN government does not have any manifesto or promises which are usually presented to the people during election campaigns, he added. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

‘Morals come first’, says Hadi on PAS minister’s quarantine breach

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang sidestepped a question today about a party MP’s home quarantine violation and instead assured stern action would be taken against those who committed “moral” transgressions.

He said this when asked about Kuala Nerus lawmaker Khairuddin Aman Razali’s breach of his 14-day home quarantine order upon returning from Turkey in July.

“What is most important is morals […]

“If they commit a sin that is contrary with Islam and morals, we will fire them,” Hadi said when doorstepped by the media in Kuala Lumpur this evening.

Earlier, he had given a speech at the “Half a Year of the PN Administration” convention along with Bersatu president and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin had returned from the West Asia country on July 7 and was seen in the Dewan Rakyat just six days later on July 13.

He was also seen in many other places during the period he was supposed to be under mandatory home quarantine.

He has since been fined RM1,000, and the police have taken his statement, but he has yet to be charged in court.

While he has apologised, Khairuddin has brushed aside resignation calls and maintained he had merely broken standard operating procedures (SOPs) but did not err at his job.

Yesterday, PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin dubbed Khairuddin a “hero” and blamed the scandal of “negligence” by the Health Ministry as well as Wisma Putra. MKINI

