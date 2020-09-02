BOMBSHELL – ‘TO ACCEPT TREACHERY IS TO ACCEPT THE DEVIL’ – ALL EYES ON MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN TO TURN TO EXTREMISM & AGGRESSION AFTER RUNNING OUT OF CARDS TO PLAY – EVEN AS MAHATHIR FINDS OUT THE HARD WAY ‘MALAYSIANS HATE TREACHERY EVEN MORE THAN RACISM’

Politics | September 2, 2020 by | 0 Comments

    

  

     

Muhyiddin Yassin and Azmin Ali - Run Out Of Cards To Play

   

   

   

Mahathir Mohamad and Muhyiddin Yassin - Dispute

   

  

  

Perikatan Nasional vs Muafakat Nasional - Zahid Hamidi vs Muhyiddin Yassin

    

    

    

Anwar Ibrahim and Azmin Ali

     

   

     

Mahathir Mohamad with Syed Saddiq

   

  

   

Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali

   

   

FINANCE TWITTER

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle