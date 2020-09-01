PPBM confident of GE15 seat deal with Umno, says youth chief

Bersatu Youth has deemed Umno’s demand for a bulk of the seats in GE15 as “premature” given seat negotiations are ongoing.

Its chief, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said today that anything other than a straight fight against Pakatan Harapan would be detrimental.

This is especially since Perikatan Nasional was aiming to win two-thirds of the 222 parliamentary seats.

“If we clash, I feel that this will be a loss to all parties in PN.

“Because based on the studies done by many pollsters, only (in a) one-on-one fight between PN and Harapan, we can get two-thirds (majority).

“So it is stupid for any of our leaders to succumb to ego and selfishness just because they are dissatisfied with the seat allocation formula,” he said when doorstepped by the media.

Wan Fayhsal was asked about Umno supreme council’s decision that BN will contest the 51 seats it won in GE14 as well as seats where it came second.

Of Bersatu’s 31 MPs, 15 won their seats under BN before defecting. Ten others won their seat under PKR where the BN candidate placed second.

This leaves Bersatu with just six seats.

Wan Fayhsal, a senator and the Youth and Sports deputy minister, opined that Umno’s position on seat allocations was “premature”.

“This does not only involve Bersatu and Umno. We have to remember PAS and other component parties are also involved in the negotiations.

“I think what the Umno leader’s (Zahidi Zainul Abidin) comments were premature for us to make a conclusion. Let’s wait for what will come,” he answered.

“I trust the wisdom of our leaders that negotiations will go well and we will resolve these problems as siblings to ensure seat allocation is fair for all,” he added. – MKINI

