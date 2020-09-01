MUHYIDDIN TO ACT AGAINST PAS MPs FOR ‘INSULTING’ BIBLE, FLOUTING QUARANTINE? FORGET IT! IN FRONT OF HADI – BACKDOOR PM SAYS MAYBE A ‘GOOD THING’ IF PUBS NEVER REOPEN

KUALA LUMPUR ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin suggested today that the permanent closure of pubs and bars currently barred from operating under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) could be positive for the country.

At an event whose speakers were mostly pro-government conservative academics, Muhyiddin noted that the two types of businesses were among the few still prohibited from opening as part of measures to contain Covid-19.

He made the remark while he held up his administration’s Covid-19 response as among his most notable achievements since becoming prime minister, which he also said demonstrated that the government was people-centric.

“Only the pubs and bars have yet to resume businesses, but I feel maybe if they don’t open at all is a good thing,” he said.