‘THIS IS NOT POLITICAL PROPAGANDA OR GIMMICK’ – TRUE OR NOT, WHO COULD EVER BELIEVE A PARTY AS DESPERATE AS MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU: AS UMNO’S KING OF CLOWNS BUNG MOKTAR MAKES PEACE WITH RAHMAN DAHLAN AHEAD OF SABAH POLLS – BERSATU CROWS THOUSANDS OF WARISAN MEMBERS HAVE DEFECTED TO ITS SIDE

KOTA KINABALU: It appears that Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan have set aside their differences, following weeks of tensions amid the upcoming Sept 26 state polls.

A picture uploaded by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shows Bung Moktar and Abdul Rahman fist-bumping each other while grinning widely, flanked by party members clad in blue.

“As we celebrate the differences in opinion and forgiveness, we need someone magnanimous and is always forgiving.

“Bung Moktar and Abdul Rahman are the best examples,” tweeted Ahmad Zahid on Tuesday (Sept 1).

The picture was taken during Zahid’s visit to Kota Kinabalu, where a special meeting had taken place between local party leaders at a hotel in Sepanggar on Monday (Aug 31) night.

“Set aside your differences, take note of all arguments, work hard and implement the team spirit so Barisan wins again in the coming state polls.

“This is the second chance given to Umno and Barisan to struggle for the Rakyat. That is the reminder to Sabah Umno leaders this morning.”

Tensions between Bung Moktar and Abdul Rahman, who is also an Umno supreme council member, were high after the latter expressed opposition against Bung Moktar’s appointment to lead Barisan Nasional in the state election in a press conference on Aug 18.

Abdul Rahman said appointing Bung Moktar to lead was a “suicidal move”, as the Kinabatangan MP is currently facing an ongoing court case.

Nominations for the Sabah state polls has been set for Sept 12. ANN