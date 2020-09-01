‘THIS IS NOT POLITICAL PROPAGANDA OR GIMMICK’ – TRUE OR NOT, WHO COULD EVER BELIEVE A PARTY AS DESPERATE AS MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU: AS UMNO’S KING OF CLOWNS BUNG MOKTAR MAKES PEACE WITH RAHMAN DAHLAN AHEAD OF SABAH POLLS – BERSATU CROWS THOUSANDS OF WARISAN MEMBERS HAVE DEFECTED TO ITS SIDE
KOTA KINABALU: It appears that Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan have set aside their differences, following weeks of tensions amid the upcoming Sept 26 state polls.
A picture uploaded by Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi shows Bung Moktar and Abdul Rahman fist-bumping each other while grinning widely, flanked by party members clad in blue.
“As we celebrate the differences in opinion and forgiveness, we need someone magnanimous and is always forgiving.
“Bung Moktar and Abdul Rahman are the best examples,” tweeted Ahmad Zahid on Tuesday (Sept 1).
“Set aside your differences, take note of all arguments, work hard and implement the team spirit so Barisan wins again in the coming state polls.
“This is the second chance given to Umno and Barisan to struggle for the Rakyat. That is the reminder to Sabah Umno leaders this morning.”
Tensions between Bung Moktar and Abdul Rahman, who is also an Umno supreme council member, were high after the latter expressed opposition against Bung Moktar’s appointment to lead Barisan Nasional in the state election in a press conference on Aug 18.
Abdul Rahman said appointing Bung Moktar to lead was a “suicidal move”, as the Kinabatangan MP is currently facing an ongoing court case.
Nominations for the Sabah state polls has been set for Sept 12. ANN
Hajiji: Warisan, Pakatan members are joining Bersatu on own accord
KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah and state Pakatan Harapan leaders who ditched their parties to support Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) did so voluntarily, claims Sabah Bersatu chief, Datuk Hajiji Noor.
He said the mass entry of these members and leaders was not a political propaganda nor was there any coercion.
“The members of Warisan and Sabah Pakatan components decided to be with Bersatu because they have lost confidence in Warisan and the leadership of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, ” he said.
“So, the allegation that their (Warisan members) mass entry into Bersatu being a political propaganda, as alleged by Warisan, does not arise because it is not true, ” said Hajiji to reporters when welcoming Warisan members led by Hussein Pg Ibnu Hassan in a ceremony held at his residence in Kg Jaya Baru, Kunak, here on Monday (Aug 31).
“Today, in Kunak alone, Bersatu received thousands of Warisan leaders and members. They have voluntarily abandoned Warisan to support and join Bersatu.
“This is not political propaganda or gimmick, ” Hajiji said.
He said there was no reason for Bersatu to resort to gimmicks or propaganda because Bersatu was getting more popular in Sabah.
“The people want change, and they want a government which has a good relationship and is aligned with the Federal Government, ” he said. – ANN
ANN
.