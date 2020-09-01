‘MEJAR CINA’ TITLE REVIVED: JOHOR SULTAN BESTOWS ‘MEJAR CINA’ TITLE ON ESTATE MANAGER DAVID WONG

A Facebook statement issued and signed by Johor Royal Court Council president Datuk Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli on Tuesday (Sept 1), stated that the bestowment was in line with the decree of reviving the Mejar Cina title as a continuity of modern Johor’s history.

The statement explained that back in 1840, Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim allowed his followers of Chinese descent to move to Johor from Singapore, and placed them in a settlement called “kangkar” or river port by the Tebrau River.

By 1870, there were 29 such kangkar in Johor.

“The Chinese community were allowed to conduct activities such as agriculture and raising livestock, as well as practise their religion, culture and traditions without interference.

“The Temenggong also appointed a Kangcu (translated as master of the river bank) from among them to manage and control the people’s security within the community.

“The outstanding ones among the Kangcu would then be appointed as the Kapitan Cina and Mejar Cina,” Abdul Rahim said.

He added that among their duties included acting as the mediator between the Ruler and the community, ensuring that the community’s needs were met and shaping and strengthening unity in society as a whole.

When Maharaja Abu Bakar took over as Ruler, he invited even more Chinese people and those from Indonesia, India and other Malay states to settle down here and develop Johor, he said.

“As a way of expressing their gratitude to the Temenggong and Maharaja Abu Bakar, the Chinese community built a Chinese Hall in 1873 at the Istana Besar grounds, which served as a venue for important state affairs and meetings.

“Maharaja Abu Bakar also appointed prominent leaders such as Kangkar Tebrau Kangcu Tan Hiok Nee as Mejar Cina and Skudai Kangcu Seah Tai Heng as Kapitan Cina.

“Both were also made state assemblymen to represent the Chinese community,” he added.

He said, as a newly appointed Mejar Cina, David Wong was tasked with cooperating and coordinating with the Sultan Ibrahim Foundation and other royal foundations, district officers, state elected representatives, village heads and community leaders on matters pertaining to the distribution of aid to the Chinese community throughout Johor.

“When carrying out his duties, he is not considered a representative of the Ruler. He is also not given any power, rights, compensation or privilege,” he said.

