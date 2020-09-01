‘MY RELIGION IS MY RELIGION, YOUR RELIGION IS YOUR RELIGION’ – ABANG JO THE NEXT LEADER AFTER SHAFIE TO RAP ‘POWER HUNGRY, HARMONY WRECKER’ PAS

KUCHING ― The multiracial and multi-religious people of Sarawak must live in peaceful coexistence in order to provide an atmosphere conducive to development, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said his administration was guided by the spirit of the ‘Medinah Charter’ used during the time of Prophet Muhammad which recognised the rights of non-Muslims that had allowed the mixed community to thrive during that time.

Speaking during a ceremony for the presentation of certificates of appointment to community leaders in Sri Aman division yesterday, the chief minister said one’s religion was one’s personal affair with God and no one could usurp the power of God to determine who “should go to heaven, or to hell”.

“My religion is my religion and your religion is your religion,” he told those present at the ceremony.

He said Sarawak had set up the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to assist religions other than Islam as Sarawak’s resources belonged to the people of all faiths.

“Unifor is a unique feature of Sarawak’s social and religious understanding not found anywhere else, that others wanted to adopt,” he added.

On the role and functions of local community leaders, Abang Johari said they were important arms of the government’s administration to oversee and manage community affairs and issues on behalf of the government.

He pointed out that the system of community leaders had a long history and existed through the time of the White Rajah and the colonial administration.

The Rajah and the British even appointed native officers to manage native affairs and left the system intact, he said.

Present with Abang Johari at the ceremony were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, Utilities Minister Dato Sri Stephen Rundi, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah and State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion. ― Borneo Post

