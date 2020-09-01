FROM ‘TRAMPLING WITH SHOCKING AUDACITY ON THE SACRED WORD OF GOD’ TO A HUDHUD BIRD QUARANTINE BREAKER – WILL MUHYIDDIN PRACTICE THE PAS BRAND OF ISLAM – OR INSIST THAT NO ONE, NOT EVEN DESPERATELY-NEEDED MPs.ARE ABOVE THE LAW

PASIR Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh deserves censure for his remarks on the Bible as no person is above the law, the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) said.

CFM chairman Archbishop Julian Leow said his party, PAS, as a member of the government, should denounce his behaviour, while the authorities should investigate his “offensive conduct”.

Liow said to date, no action has been taken to rein in and admonish Zawawi for his divisive and incendiary remarks.

“It is an outrage that an MP who sits on the government bench shows little concern for the need to rebuild the nation but instead, intentionally promotes feelings of ill will and hostility on the grounds of religion in a significant segment of the population,” Leow said in a statement representing CFM’s executive committee.

“In trampling with shocking audacity on the sacred and holy word of God, the Pasir Puteh MP showed a reprehensible disrespect for not only for his fellow Malaysians who are Christians, but also for all the efforts of our forefathers in forging peoples of diverse creeds, colour and cultures into a peace-loving and harmonious nation,” Leow added, calling Zawawi’s remarks an “affront to the utmost”.

He said Zawawi had “belittled” Christian scripture with remarks in the Dewan Rakyat last week in which he had said the Bible had been distorted or changed, while speaking on amendments to raise penalties for drink-driving.

The PAS MP had made the remark when insisting that all religions prohibited alcohol consumption.

Zawawi has since refused to apologise to Christians, saying they had “no right” to be offended while insisting his view of the Bible is correct.

Leow called the PAS lawmaker “recalcitrant” for his further remarks and unwillingness to apologise.

“This lawmaker must be unreservedly censured and rebuked by all right-minded people,” the CFM chairman added.

He said the CFM was open to dialogue for peace and harmony among all people, but there must first be mutual respect and humility.

The Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) had also two days ago demanded Zawawi apologise and retract his remarks. – August 31, 2020. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Pasir Puteh MP Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh is refusing to apologise to Christians, saying they have ‘no right’ to be offended while insisting his view of the Bible is correct. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, September 12, 2019.

Outrageous’ to compare Khairuddin to hudhud bird, says senator