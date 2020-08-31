WATCH YOUR MOUTH, DO YOU WANT TO BE FOREVER BACKWARDS & FIGHTING WITH OTHER RACES – SHAFIE HAMMERS HADI & CO FOR INSULTING ‘DISTORTED BIBLE’ COMMENTS

KOTA KINABALU: Political parties should not resort to sensitive religious statements that could cause disunity among the people in the country, says caretaker Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said that statements that affect religious and communal sensitivities should be avoided if the nation wants to move forward.

Shafie added that people should understand what was happening in the United States and the Middle East, adding that racial and religious issues were creating extremism which is not right for creating a united and progressive society.

“We want to be united and live in harmony. If we provoke racial and religious issues, unity will not be achieved, ” he told reporters after attending the state level National Day celebrations here on Monday (Aug 31).

Shafie said this when asked about PAS Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, who refused to apologise for saying in Parliament recently that the the Bible had been distorted.

Nik Muhammad’s statement had triggered criticism from churches in Sabah as well as political parties who demanded that he withdraw his statement.

Shafie said that statements such as the one made by the PAS leader were uncalled for as it brought nothing good for the people and the future.

He said that leaders cannot only focus on their political ideology as this would destroy unity among the people.

“We have to encourage unity, we must be together to build our race and nation. We cannot be extreme or narrow in our way.

“Just because we want to be in power or achieve certain things, we should not threaten the existing harmony by putting it aside, ” he said.

