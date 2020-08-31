No warlords, no tycoons

Like how e-hailing upended transport and e-commerce revolutionised retail, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is building a team aimed at “disrupting” the tried and tested ways of Malaysian politics.

The ingredients?

A young, multiracial and tech-savvy lineup of leaders; innovative policies and a commitment to prove political movements can be sustained without being beholden to tycoons or cronies.

In a recent interview with Malaysiakini, the Muar MP stressed that the yet-to-be-named “platform, movement and potentially party” would be strictly diverse.

“Malaysia’s strength is in its diversity.

“That’s why it is multiracial, multireligious and truly captures the centre-ground of Malaysia, which is moderation.

“We will strictly follow Malaysia’s Federal Constitution but most importantly, our Rukun Negara which should be the guiding principles of this platform to ensure we don’t stray away,” he said.

Youth-led, policy-driven

Another defining feature will be its lineup of leaders comprising few politicians but instead young professionals, activists, startup founders, religious preachers and academics.

Drawing from their expertise, Syed Saddiq touted that the platform will be able to come up with innovative, people-first policies.

“Since it is made up of professionals, technocrats and civil society leaders who have worked from the bottom up, it must be policy-driven.

“They want to ensure genuine economic reforms come in, no longer just assisting the billionaire class or the class of elites.

“They want to ensure that jobs are created, and income disparity can be reduced,” he said.

Members of the platform, dubbed “Muda Malaysia” for now, are slated to hold their first official meeting in Kuala Lumpur this afternoon to decide their next steps.

Abdul Jalil Rasheed

Among the confirmed attendees are former Permodalan Nasional Berhad CEO Abdul Jalil Rasheed and startup founders Vinesh Sinha (FatHopes Energy), Liew Ooi Hann (RinggitPlus), Nadhir Shafiq (TheLorry) and Radzi Tajuddin (Hartabumi).

Cheryl Ann Fernando

Teacher Cheryl Ann Fernando of Adiwira Ku film fame, lawyer Lim Wei Jiet, religious preacher PU Rahmat and self-described agriculture enthusiast Shahrizal Denci are also on the list.

Qyira Yusri

The activists on board include Undi18 co-founder Qyira Yusri, child rights proponent Syed Azmi Alhabshi, Orang Asli artist and activist Shahar “Shaq” Koyok as well as Liga Rakyat Demokratik’s Amir Abd Hadi.

Interestingly, Centre for Governance and Political Studies researcher and Umno Youth member Zaidel Baharuddin’s name is also on the list.

With the Sabah state election next month and a snap election expected early next year, Syed Saddiq admitted that the platform had yet to decide if it will field any candidates.

Neither has it decided whether to register as a political party or remain a movement for now.

What is decided, however, is it will be independent of Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang and other political parties.

“I, for one, believe in positive and healthy competition.

“In the end, we want to ensure all parties, and all platforms compete with one another to elevate youth voices to a better position.

“If today we field 10 young candidates, the other party will field 20 (candidates). In the future, I will field 30, and they will field more,” he said.

No warlords, no tycoons

Aside from its professionals and activists, Syed Saddiq explained that the platform believed in diverse political representation and will push grassroots leaders from rural areas to the fore.

To curb power accumulation, it will implement strict “term limits” to ensure the continued promotion of young leaders.

It also wants to lead the change in how politics is funded.

The movement, he said, was presently being funded by its own members and leaders.

“It is coming from our own pockets,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said his four-year experience as Bersatu Youth chief showed him that the age-old way of handling political donations and incentivising grassroots members to serve their communities needed to change.

Moving forward, he said the movement will prioritise online crowdfunding and impose caps on individual and corporate donors to ensure it “never ever enslaves itself” to private interests.

By committing to political funding rules and an ongoing talent refreshing process, the 28-year-old contended that this was a formula for turning Malaysian political culture on its head.

“We need to disrupt the political funding process so that party warlords do not exist. At the same time, we want to ensure there is continuous party training so that when you know you are a leader (and) your time is up, you can train other leaders to come up.

“(So) it becomes a highly competitive process which truly inculcates the politics of service and not the politics of power, division or money and contracts,” he said.

“Those old styles of politics must be thrown out of the window. This is the true new politics which we want to instil in Malaysia,” Syed Saddiq added. – MKINI

Corporate Malaysia needs major revamp, says ousted PNB chief

Permodalan Nasional Bhd manages the savings of more than 14 million Malaysians but that fact doesn’t stop politicians from interfering in the way it conducts business, says former CEO Jalil Rasheed. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, August 31, 2020.

CORPORATE Malaysia needs a major revamp, including removing any form of political intervention, said former Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive officer Jalil Rasheed.

Under the new six-month-old Perikatan Nasional government, there were instances of massive politicking messing up corporate governance, he said. Jalil used his own resignation as an example where he was hounded by threats and lies. “The pressure came from all angles. I wrote letters to reject politicians from boards but it bounced back. Essentially saying ‘up yours’. “The rumour was leaked to the media so it comes back to pressure me. I even had calls threatening me but it stopped when I resigned,” he told the Malaysian Insight. Contracts and contractors that he recommended to be terminated were kept on because of instructions of the government of the day, he said. “The easier option would have been to turn a blind eye, sign off and collect my salary. When my contract ends in three years, they probably would renew it. “But I was worried about the impact I was making. In my very selfish point of view, I wanted to leave behind a better corporate Malaysia. I want to be responsible for it,” Jalil said. The former investment firm head said PN and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz should have been forthright about wanting his resignation. Jalil was also hit by a controversy online questioning his qualifications. “So why go through this? I am a professional. I have built a career for 17 years outside the country. I have earned far more money than this. Why would I be clinging on to this? “The nine months in PNB I enjoyed every single day of it. In hindsight, do I regret coming back? No. Would I do it again? No. I have no regret, the only regret I have is it ending the way it did,” Jalil said. His qualifications came up in Parliament in response to an MP’s query. A written reply from the prime minister said Jail was not a London School of Economics graduate, citing confirmation from the LSE. Jalil, however, said this was a well-known fact and all his previous employers were in the know as they did background checks prior to hiring him. He said things were different during Pakatan Harapan’s tenure where he was given autonomy to chart PNB’s course. “It was good for the first six months during PH. To be fair to them, they were really committed to the reform agenda. “There were things I wanted to do, I told the Prime Minister’s Office and Dr Mahathir was agreeable to it. He was okay with me making the tough decisions,” he said, referring to Dr Mahathir Mohamad. Jalil, who previously served as CEO of Southeast Asia for Invesco Ltd, resigned on June 15 stating he and his family were being harassed. He was the youngest chief of PNB and was appointed in October, replacing Abdul Rahman Ahmad. His tenure was the shortest in the sovereign unit trust fund’s history. PNB manages the savings of more than 14 million Malaysians and is a major shareholder in Sime Darby, MayBank, SP Setia, UMW, Malaysian Reinsurance and Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF). Former Bank Negara chairman Zeti Akhtar Aziz is currently PNB chairman. She was one of the key people responsible for hiring Jalil. Jalil is now mulling a new avenue to contribute to bettering corporate Malaysia, including by possibly linking with Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman’s youth party. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT MKINI / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.