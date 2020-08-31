2 BERSATU DEPUTY MINISTERS – DOGGED BY SUPPORT LETTERS CONTROVERSY – AMONG 5 PERIKATAN BIGWIGS STILL MISSING IN MACC’S ASSET DECLARATIONS PORTAL ONE MONTH ON – WHILE MUHYIDDIN UPSTAGED AS TOP EARNER BY MIC’S RM143K-A MONTH SARAVANAN
Deputy Works Minister Datuk Shabudin Yahaya
Deputy Environment and Water Minister Datuk Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad
It is unclear if this is due to their declarations yet to have been received by the MACC or if the information has yet to be uploaded on the portal.
Before and now
Unlike the MACC portal’s previous edition during the Pakatan Harapan administration where even MPs from the ruling government were featured, the current version is only for the listing of the declared monthly income and total asset value of those who are either ministers or deputy ministers.
On July 22, 56 of the 70 members of the PN administration had their declared asset value listed on the MACC portal. This meant that 20 per cent were not listed as having declared their assets.
At that time, the 14 who had not declared their assets then were five of the 32 ministers and nine of the 38 deputy ministers.
What the new additions to MACC’s list earn every month
Since then, the MACC stated on the portal that it has received the asset declaration on July 23 of three of these individuals all with assets in the range of RM2.5 million to RM5 million each — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (RM 57,845.63 monthly income), Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (RM 71,505.26 monthly income), and Deputy Rural Development Minister I Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (RM 36,475.20 monthly income).
The others who have newly declared their wealth to the MACC include those whose asset declarations were received on July 28 (Deputy Home Minister I Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said with monthly income of RM 68,347.65 and assets between RM2.5 million to RM5 million), four on August 6, and one final minister on August 10.
The four whose asset declarations were received by the MACC on August 6 are:
1. Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (RM 143,628.55 monthly income, assets of less than RM1 million),
2. Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (RM 58,070.48, assets of less than RM1 million),
3. Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Muttalib (RM 41,630.89, assets of RM2.5 million to RM5 million), and
4. Deputy National Unity Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker (RM 74,547.65, assets in the range of RM8.5 million to RM10 million).
As for Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi whose asset declaration was received August 10, he was listed as having a monthly income of RM 43,637.33 and with assets ranging from RM8.5 million to RM10 million.
Muhyiddin no longer Perikatan top earner after M. Saravanan declares over RM143,000 monthly income to MACC
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Despite his monthly income of RM104,000, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has been dislodged as the highest earner in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government based on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) latest updated list.
In the earlier days when only 56 members of the administration were listed, Muhyiddin ranked number one with his declared total monthly income of RM93,841.65 at that time.
The current top earner is now human resources minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan with his monthly income of RM143,628.55.
Saravanan — who has declared assets of less than RM1 million — was one of the five remaining ministers who had not declared his wealth on July 22. All five of them have since declared their assets during the July 23 to August 10 period.
The list of top 10 earners in the PN administration has changed in the space of just one month following the new additions and revisions to the information on the MACC asset declaration portal.
Apart from the composition of the list of top 10 earners changing, their range of monthly income of between RM64,000 to RM93,000 (as of July 22) has also changed to the range of RM68,000 to RM143,000 (as of August 26).
Based on the latest information available on the MACC portal, dropped from the list of top 10 earners would be Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa; Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin; Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department for Special Functions Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof; Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong; and Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim. This could be due to their monthly income revised downwards, or as the latest information showed, others with higher income have been added to the list.
As for those who have newly joined the top 10 list as of August 26 in terms of total monthly income, they are minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, deputy minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker, minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, and deputy minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said.
Asset value review
The MACC asset declaration portal lists the category or range of asset value held by a minister or deputy minister, instead of specifying the exact value of the assets declared by them.
When the current figures as of August 26 are compared to the initial details in July, the number of individuals in certain categories have changed, either due to ministers and deputy ministers newly declaring their wealth subsequently or others who had their wealth information updated.
With the new updates, the numbers of those in the PN administration that have assets in the range of RM8.5 million to RM10 million have increased from two to three individuals, while those in the RM5 million to RM8.5 million bracket for assets have increased from eight to nine, and those in the RM2.5 million to RM5 million range have increased from 12 to 16 individuals, and those in the RM1 million to RM2.5 million bracket have increased from 15 to 16 individuals, while the lowest bracket of declared assets below RM1 million have increased from eight to 10 persons.
What changed?
There are three reasons for the changes to the top 10 earners’ ranking as well as the number of individuals for the categories of declared asset values, namely those who had only recently declared their wealth, those who seem to have recently submitted fresh asset declarations, and those who had previously submitted asset declarations but whose details have been revised.
As of July 22, five ministers and nine deputy ministers had yet to be listed on the MACC portal as having declared their wealth and assets held. All five ministers and four of the nine deputy ministers have declared their wealth since then, during the July 23 to August 10 period.
Although four of the PN ministers had declared their assets much earlier before the MACC portal first went live on July 22, it appears that they have updated their details to the MACC.
These four are:
1. Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, with figures increased for income and reduced for assets.
(Initial May 12, 2020 declaration: RM 24,687.00 monthly income, RM2.5 million to RM5 million assets. Latest July 23, 2020 declaration: RM 59,561.20 monthly income, RM1 million to RM2.5 million assets)
2. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, with figures increased for assets.
(Initial November 14, 2019 declaration: RM 65,407.20 monthly income, RM8.5 million to RM10 million assets. Latest July 24, 2020 declaration: RM 65,407.20 monthly income. RM10 million to RM15 million assets.)
3. Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili, with figures reduced for both income and assets.
(Initial December 6, 2019 declaration: RM 59,500.20 monthly income, more than RM10 million in assets. Latest July 24, 2020 declaration: RM 41,578.13 monthly income, RM5 million to RM8.5 million in assets.)
4. Tourism Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, figures for income increased.
(Initial September 30, 2019 declaration: RM 44,138.32 monthly income, RM1 million to
RM2.5 million in assets. Latest July 24, 2020 declaration: RM 79,347.83 monthly income, RM1 million to RM2.5 million assets.)
These four ministers are the obvious ones whose details have been updated after July 22.
Other updates
But there are those who were not indicated as having submitted fresh details after July 22, but now have revised figures on the MACC portal since then. It is unknown when these revisions were made, since there is no timestamp for the changes.
There are altogether 18 such individuals including Muhyiddin, where the details revised are only their total monthly income, while their declared assets’ value have stayed the same.
Here’s the list for the 18, with a comparison of their previously declared total monthly income and the latest figures. 10 of them now have a higher declared monthly income, while eight of them now have a revised lower figure:
