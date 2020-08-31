THE FUTURE BELONGS TO THE BRAVE – SYED SADDIQ FINALLY STEPS OUT FROM MAHATHIR’S TOXIC SHADOW – EVEN AS ‘FIGHTER COCK’ PEJUANG STEPS BACK INTO UMNO & PAS’ CESSPOOL OF RACISM & SUPREMACY: IT DOESN’T TAKE MUCH FOR A 28-YEAR-OLD TO BE WISER THAN A 95-YEAR-OLD… SO LONG AS THE HEART IS SINCERE, THE VISION IS CLEAR & THE METHODS ARE CLEAN

Politics | August 31, 2020 by | 0 Comments

SYED Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has emerged from the shadows of former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad to set up a youth-based party, which plans to fight for a multiracial Malaysia.

The former youth and sports minister did not follow Dr Mahathir and five other former Bersatu leaders to establish Pejuang – a party mirroring the Umno and Bersatu fight for Malays.

The 28-year-old believes the time is ripe for a new untainted party cutting across race and religion, to push for a more inclusive Malaysia in policies and culture.

“I have great respect for Dr Mahathir but in order for Malaysia to progress, we need to see multiracialism as an asset.

The Muar MP is gathering like-minded youth groups, such as Challenger and Liga Rakyat Demokratik, in pursuit of a youth party, which seeks to be a third force in the country’s political landscape.

“It is time for us to build a movement coming from the grassroots. We need to get civil societies, technocrats, thought leaders and people who are young in thinking to serve the country,” the former Bersatu youth chief said.

Syed Saddiq, along with Dr Mahathir and five others, lost their Bersatu membership for supporting the opposition when the party led by Muhyiddin Yassin moved in the direction of forming the Perikatan Nasional government with Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

Syed Saddiq’s new party will have a lateral leadership structure and plans to contest not only in urban seats but to foray into semi-rural and rural areas as well.

The movement, which currently calls itself Muda, envisions to be neutral, without siding Pakatan Harapan or PN.

The entity is supposed to be a nationwide movement but snowballed into a budding political party based on support on social media and those in Syed Saddiq’s circles.

Among other individuals likely to join the party are former Permodalan Nasional Bhd president and group chief executive officer Jalil Rasheed, TheLorry founder Nadhir Ashafiq, educationist Cheryl Ann Fernando, several individuals from Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list, civil societies and even moderate religious figures.

Syed Saddiq believes the youth should have a bigger say, instead of being limited to youth wings in political parties.

“Youth leaders should not just be a wing in a political party but in the frontlines as decision-makers.”  

However, he said this party would not just defend the rights of young people only but also focus on all Malaysians.

“Finally, this will be proof of action and success that when young people are given the opportunity, they can do something better for Malaysia.

“When I say Malaysia, we will not just fight for young people but for people who are old and do not have a pension and savings… those who are old and do not have access to quality healthcare.

“We will also fight for all marginalised groups and individuals. This is youth-led for Malaysia, not youth-led for young people only.’

While party tenets are to be based on the federal constitution and Rukun Negara principles, it will challenge political party norms and functions.

“We seek to be disrupters of what is the normal way of doing things. We will fight for anyone but we will strictly be based on the principles the country was founded on.”

Failure is not an option for Syed Saddiq but this is a risk he is willing to take to fight for a better Malaysia.

“Even if I fail, I’m now finally fighting for something with a group of young people who aspire to do the same. Doing this alone is a great success for me,” he added.

Bogged in old strategies, Pejuang may find lessons in Syed Saddiq

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) may find it difficult to stay relevant if it tries to be another Malay-Muslim party in an already crowded field, say political analysts.

In contrast, political analyst Azmi Hassan said Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who is an ally of the Pejuang founders, is trying to break the old mould by exploring a youth-based party.

“For Pejuang to remain relevant, it needs a different brand from Bersatu, Umno and PAS.

“For voters at present, Pejuang is not very much different from Bersatu, Umno and PAS.

The Pejuang founders were expelled from Bersatu after Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin ditched Pakatan Harapan to form the new Perikatan Nasional federal government with Umno, PAS, GPS, PBS and STAR.

Syed Saddiq, who was the Bersatu Youth chief, was also expelled with the group.

However, he does not plan to join Pejuang and is instead exploring a multiracial youth-based party after lamenting that politics was being monopolised by “the same old people“.

Mahathir had said that Pejuang was intended to replace Bersatu and Umno, which he claimed have strayed from their original struggle.

Pejuang, Bersatu, Umno and PAS are all Malay-Muslim-centric parties.

Pejuang is not yet formally registered but had its first electoral outing by backing an independent candidate in the Slim by-election.

The party was trounced in the by-election, winning only 2,115 votes to Umno’s 13,060. Umno was contesting under the BN logo.

The Pejuang pro-tem founders are all former Bersatu members, namely Mahathir, Mukhriz Mahathir, Marzuki Yahya, Maszlee Malik, Amiruddin Hamzah, Shahruddin Md Salleh and Mohamad Nuhairi Rahmat.

Azmi said Malay voters are growing suspicious of Mahathir, as he attacked Umno while in Bersatu and is now doing the same in Pejuang.

“That is why I feel Tun’s (Mahathir) strategy in introducing Pejuang based on Bersatu and Umno’s mould is a mistake as Malay voters would trust Umno and PAS more,” Azmi added.

Meanwhile, another political analyst Rusdi Omar said Pejuang must ally itself with either of the main coalitions – Pakatan Harapan or Perikatan Nasional – to be relevant.

“Without a coalition, I cannot see Pejuang lasting,” said Rusdi, who is an associate professor at Universiti Utara Malaysia’s School of International Studies.

Rusdi said voters are more likely to vote for a party that they believe will benefit them and Mahathir’s accusation of Umno and Bersatu “straying from their path” will not resonate with Malay voters.

He added that this is more so at a time when voters are generally content with the PN government’s policies.

Pejuang received some support from Harapan during the by-election campaigning period but the coalition held back from going all-out, mostly relying on state-level leaders to provide assistance.

Pejuang is friendly towards Harapan as they have a common opponent in the form of PN but is officially non-aligned.

This is in part due to Mahathir’s disagreement with PKR president Anwar Ibrahim over who should be the prime minister candidate if the opposition can regain federal power.

Meanwhile, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Kartini Aboo Talib also cast doubt on the effectiveness of Mahathir’s anti-corruption messaging.

Kartini, who is a senior research fellow with the university’s Institute of Ethnic Studies, said many of the current leaders, including Mahathir himself, have had their own controversies.

“Therefore, it is hard to find a leader who is truly free from corruption,” she said.

Kartini added that Pejuang will need a clear agenda for it to remain relevant. – mkini

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.

Copyright © 2020 | Malaysia Chronicle