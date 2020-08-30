AZHAR ALREADY SLEEPING ON THE JOB? WHY DIDN’T SPEAKER ORDER PAS MP TO RETRACT INSULTING REMARK AGAINST CHRISTIANS?

BANDAR Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii wants Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun to order a PAS lawmaker to apologise to Christians and Malaysians over his inflammatory remarks.

Expressing regret over Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh’s refusal to apologise for his inflammatory remarks on the Christian faith, Yii said he has written to Azhar on the matter.

The DAP MP was referring to Zawawi’s statement that he will not apologise for his remarks in parliament last week that the Bible had been “distorted” and that Christians have no “right to be offended”.

Yii said this goes to show there was little understanding and remorse over the sensitivity of not just the Christian community, but all communities in a multiracial and multi-religious society like Malaysia.

“While I believe the Christian community will not react harshly nor get easily ‘offended’ as they are secure in their faith and find no need to ‘defend’ their God, I believe a proper precedent has to be set in the House of Parliament where such remarks should not have been made,” the Bandar Kuching MP said in a Facebook post today.

He added that lawmakers should set an example in promoting unity instead of dividing the people.

“That is why I will continue to pursue the matter, not because I am ‘offended’ or ‘cannot forgive’, but we need to set the record straight that no one is above the law even in Parliament,” he said.

Yii also uploaded a copy of a letter he had sent to Azhar, which was also copied to the secretary of the Dewan Rakyat, Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin.

In the letter, he requested Azhar to ask Zawawi to retract his remarks and publicly apologise to Christians and Malaysians.

“Last week, I sent in a letter to the speaker of the House pursuant to Standing Order 36(10)(c) to get a ruling on the statement made by Pasir Puteh (PAS), which crossed the line and can be deemed to ‘insult’ the Christian faith,” he said.

Yii had also raised the matter in Parliament on August 27.

On that note, he said he will continue to follow up on the matter as it sets a bad precedent in the august house, where insensitive comments against other religions should not have been condoned.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Douglas Uggah urged the public to keep calm as the country has laws in place for the authorities to deal with such remarks.

For now, he appealed to the public to cease from engaging in further inflammatory debates or exchanges in social and print media.

Zawawi had last week angered Christians by saying in Parliament that the Bible has been “distorted”.

Since then, representatives from the clergy and politicians have demanded Zawawi’s apology.

He has, however, refused to do so.

“Why should I apologise? I am not wrong. I based what I said on the knowledge that I learnt, the facts that I received,” Zawawi had told The Malaysian Insight yesterday.

“It is also mentioned in the Quran. You can’t say that the Quran is wrong. That is why I am confident,” said Zawawi, who also heads the Islamist party’s Dewan Ulama, or jurist council.

Zawawi made the offending statements while debating a bill to amend the Road Transport Act to increase penalties for drink-driving.

