DON’T EMBARRASS MUHYIDDIN, WE ALL KNOW HE IS TOTERRING: FEARFUL HIS UMNO MATES WILL WHACK MUHYIDDIN UPSIDE DOWN IN WAKE OF SLIM SUCCESS, ANNUAR MUSA QUICKLY DOES PR FOR BACKDOOR PM – ALSO INSISTS NOT WRONG FOR MUHYIDDIN TO SEARCH HIGH & LOW IN SABAH FOR SUPPORT
ANNUAR Musa has reminded Umno leaders to refrain from making statements that could jeopardise the prime minister and party’s ties with the Perikatan Nasional government.
The Barisan Nasional secretary-general and Umno supreme council member said this after some party leaders said Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had to curry favour with MPs to stay in power.
He also dismissed the party’s supreme council member Nur Jazlan Mohamad’s statement that Bersatu’s position is fragile.
Annuar said such statements will make matters worse and does not reflect the situation at the top level.
“I read there was a statement that the prime minister had gone to Sabah to get support from the people and other parties.
“As a political party, Bersatu has plans to strengthen the party and it is not wrong. But accusing the prime minister is wrong,” he said.
Jazlan who is also the Johor Umno deputy chief said yesterday that Muhyiddin has started negotiating with his party to stay in power until the end of the term.
He said Muhyiddin should just dissolve Parliament to pave way for the 15th general elections instead of soliciting deals here and there.
Annuar said he understood the sentiments of the grassroots on the cooperation between the parties.
He said a similar situation happened when Umno forged an alliance with PAS.
However, the differences have been set aside and settled between the top leadership of the parties and both Umno and PAS leaders are now comfortable working with each other.
“Sometimes leaders have to make certain decisions and only then explain the move to the grassroots,” he said.
“It took us years to start working with PAS. The first idea was mooted in 2012. It has been more than 7 years and only now it has been officially formed,” he said.
Muhyiddin is currently in Sabah ahead of the state elections next month.
He is scheduled to meet Bersatu leaders and local leaders.
Besides Nur Jazlan, other Umno and PAS leaders have also urged Muhyiddin to call elections. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Annuar Musa: Govt looking into timing of general election carefully
PUTRAJAYA: The Perikatan Nasional government is looking into the possibility of an early general election very seriously but the issue of timing must be considered, says Barisan secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
The Federal Territories Minister said there was a need to seek a fresh and strong mandate from the rakyat.
“However, our immediate priorities now are reviving the economy and managing the Covid-19 pandemic. We must be a responsible government, we cannot simply destabilise the government by calling for an election,” said Annuar.
The Ketereh MP also called on Perikatan leaders not to be complacent in facing the upcoming Sabah state election despite its recent victory in the Slim by-election in Perak.
“People then thought that we would win the general election easily but this did not happen.
“Sabah is a different ball game altogether and we must be able to understand the ground there correctly,” he said during an event at Dataran Putrajaya on Sunday (Aug 30).
Also present were his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Edmund Santhara Kumar, ministry secretary-general Datuk Rosida Jaafar and Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Dr Aminuddin Hassim.
On Saturday (Aug 29), Barisan candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz won the Slim seat with a 10,945-vote majority, defeating Pejuang-endorsed independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi and former teacher Dr S. Santharasekaran.
Separately, Annuar said the call by Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah for Umno members to quit the Cabinet did not reflect the party’s official stand.
Razaleigh had said this after Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) announced that it was opening its membership to other races, and therefore had lost its eligibility to be part of Muafakat Nasional which was formed to champion the Malay Muslim cause.
“Each party in Perikatan has its own policies that we must respect and not interfere.
“If Bersatu decided to start accepting non-Malays, we see this as a healthy development,” said Annuar, adding that “narrow racial attitudes are out of fashion”.
The minister said Umno and PAS also had their respective non-Muslim wings.
“Umno is a multiracial party with over 300,000 non-Malay members in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.
General elections, Early polls, Annuar Musa, Perikatan Nasional ANN
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / ANN
.