‘WHO ARE YOU TO PLAY GOD… EVERY RELIGION IS SACRED TO ITS FOLLOWERS … I CHALLENGE YOU TO COME TO SABAH TO CAMPAIGN FOR YOUR BROTHER UMNO & OTHER BED PARTNERS IN PN’ – CHRISTIAN LEADERS IN S’WAK & SABAH DEMAND MUHYIDDIN TAKES ACTION AGAINST PAS MP FOR SEDITIOUS ‘INSULTS’ AGAINST THEIR FAITH

AFTER the inflammatory remarks concerning the authencity of the Bible by a PAS MP, Douglas Uggah Embas wants everyone to keep calm.

Sarawak’s deputy chief minister said the country has laws for the authorities to deal with such remarks made by the Islamist party’s Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh in Parliament last week.

For now, he appealed to the public to cease from engaging in further inflammatory debates or exchanges in social and print media.

“Every religion is sacred to its followers and no one should play God and judge the authenticity or correctness of another faith or religion, as this can cause religious conflicts and chaos.

“We have laws, such as the Sedition Act and the Penal Code, to prevent religious conflicts among (followers of) different faiths and religion. The relevant authorities must act to strictly to enforce our laws for any breach thereof by anyone to ensure continuing respect for our laws and judicial system,” Uggah, who is also in charge of the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), said.

Sarawak is the state with the largest Christian community in the country.

Zawawi had angered Christians by saying that the Bible has been “distorted” last week in Parliament.

Since then, representatives from the clergy and politicians have demanded that he apologise for his remarks.

Zawawi has, however, refused to do so.

“Why should I apologise? I am not wrong. I based what I said on the knowledge that I learnt, the facts that I received,” Zawawi had told The Malaysian Insight yesterday.

“It is also mentioned in the Quran. You can’t say that the Quran is wrong. That is why I am confident,” said Zawawi, who also heads the Islamist party’s Dewan Ulama, or jurist council.

Uggah said regardless of any legal course of action that may arise from Zawawi’s remarks, he felt that Christians can be magnanimous and gracious enough to forgive him even without him apologising.

“God is absolute and supreme above all His creations and, as such, God does not need our protection and defence. However, this does not mean that we do not enforce our laws whenever someone breaks the law, otherwise, our citizens will not have any respect and fear for our laws.

“Our law enforcers must be vigilant and ready to act without fear or favour whenever anyone breaks the law,” he said.

“Religious freedom, guaranteed by our constitution and protected by our laws, requires everyone to respect each other’s faith and learn to appreciate and accept our differences.”

The Sarawak Churches Council has also asked the lawmaker to retract his remarks and apologise, saying Zawawi had violated the federal constitution, which provides for freedom of religion.

Archbishop Simon Poh had called Zawawi’s remarks extreme and disrespectful to Christians.

Zawawi made the offending statements while debating a bill to amend the Road Transport Act to increase penalties for drink-driving.

He said the government’s move to amend the law should not be viewed as a religious issue as no religion allows its followers to drink alcohol.

“From what I have learnt studying comparative religion, no faith allows its believers to drink alcohol. No religion. Not Buddhism, Hinduism or any others allow it.

“This should not be a sensitive issue for those of other faiths,” Zawawi had said.

Zawawi was interrupted by Beruas MP Ngeh Khoo Ham, who said the PAS MP was wrong in that other religions allowed the imbibing of alcohol but not to the point of intoxication.

Zawawi rejected Ngeh’s explanation, arguing that “before the Bible was distorted, Christianity had forbidden alcohol”

