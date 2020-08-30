‘WHO ARE YOU TO PLAY GOD… EVERY RELIGION IS SACRED TO ITS FOLLOWERS … I CHALLENGE YOU TO COME TO SABAH TO CAMPAIGN FOR YOUR BROTHER UMNO & OTHER BED PARTNERS IN PN’ – CHRISTIAN LEADERS IN S’WAK & SABAH DEMAND MUHYIDDIN TAKES ACTION AGAINST PAS MP FOR SEDITIOUS ‘INSULTS’ AGAINST THEIR FAITH
AFTER the inflammatory remarks concerning the authencity of the Bible by a PAS MP, Douglas Uggah Embas wants everyone to keep calm.
Sarawak’s deputy chief minister said the country has laws for the authorities to deal with such remarks made by the Islamist party’s Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh in Parliament last week.
For now, he appealed to the public to cease from engaging in further inflammatory debates or exchanges in social and print media.
“Every religion is sacred to its followers and no one should play God and judge the authenticity or correctness of another faith or religion, as this can cause religious conflicts and chaos.
Sarawak is the state with the largest Christian community in the country.
Zawawi had angered Christians by saying that the Bible has been “distorted” last week in Parliament.
Since then, representatives from the clergy and politicians have demanded that he apologise for his remarks.
Zawawi has, however, refused to do so.
“Why should I apologise? I am not wrong. I based what I said on the knowledge that I learnt, the facts that I received,” Zawawi had told The Malaysian Insight yesterday.
“It is also mentioned in the Quran. You can’t say that the Quran is wrong. That is why I am confident,” said Zawawi, who also heads the Islamist party’s Dewan Ulama, or jurist council.
Uggah said regardless of any legal course of action that may arise from Zawawi’s remarks, he felt that Christians can be magnanimous and gracious enough to forgive him even without him apologising.
“God is absolute and supreme above all His creations and, as such, God does not need our protection and defence. However, this does not mean that we do not enforce our laws whenever someone breaks the law, otherwise, our citizens will not have any respect and fear for our laws.
“Our law enforcers must be vigilant and ready to act without fear or favour whenever anyone breaks the law,” he said.
“Religious freedom, guaranteed by our constitution and protected by our laws, requires everyone to respect each other’s faith and learn to appreciate and accept our differences.”
The Sarawak Churches Council has also asked the lawmaker to retract his remarks and apologise, saying Zawawi had violated the federal constitution, which provides for freedom of religion.
Archbishop Simon Poh had called Zawawi’s remarks extreme and disrespectful to Christians.
Zawawi made the offending statements while debating a bill to amend the Road Transport Act to increase penalties for drink-driving.
He said the government’s move to amend the law should not be viewed as a religious issue as no religion allows its followers to drink alcohol.
“From what I have learnt studying comparative religion, no faith allows its believers to drink alcohol. No religion. Not Buddhism, Hinduism or any others allow it.
“This should not be a sensitive issue for those of other faiths,” Zawawi had said.
Zawawi was interrupted by Beruas MP Ngeh Khoo Ham, who said the PAS MP was wrong in that other religions allowed the imbibing of alcohol but not to the point of intoxication.
Zawawi rejected Ngeh’s explanation, arguing that “before the Bible was distorted, Christianity had forbidden alcohol”
DAP leader challenges PAS man to repeat Christianity ‘facts’ in Sabah polls
He said this in response to the Pasir Puteh MP’s refusal to apologise for saying that the Bible had been “distorted” last week in parliament.
“Why should I apologise? I am not wrong. I based what I said on the knowledge that I learnt, the facts that I received,” Zawawi told The Malaysian Insight yesterday.
Rather than say sorry, Zawawi said he would prefer to explain himself in an interfaith dialogue.
“Those who think my statement is false should hold a harmonious dialogue with me on the condition that it is open to all.
“I will present my facts and arguments, and the public can judge for themselves. (This is) so that we can find the truth in these old texts, such as the Bible, on what really happened.
“Christians can also present their arguments. We will find the truth.”
The Sarawak Churches Council has asked the lawmaker to retract his remarks and apologise, saying that Zawawi had violated the federal constitution, which provides for freedom of religion.
Archbishop Simon Poh called Zawawi’s remarks extreme and disrespectful to Christians.
Zawawi made the offending statments while debating a bill to amend the Road Transport Act to increase the penalties for drink-driving.
He said the government’s move to amend the law should not be viewed as a religious issue as no religion allowed its followers to drink alcohol.
“From what I have learnt studying comparative religion, no faith allows its believers to drink alcohol. No religion. Not Buddhism, Hinduism or any others allow it.
“This should not be a sensitive issue for those of other faiths,” Zawawi had said.
Zawawi was interrupted by Beruas MP Ngeh Khoo Ham, who said the PAS MP was wrong in that other religions allowed the imbibing of alcohol but not to the point of intoxication.
Wine, for instance, is used in the Christian ritual of the Eucharist and was featured in the Last Supper, Ngeh said.
Zawawi rejected Ngeh’s explanation, arguing that “before the Bible was distorted, Christianity had forbidden alcohol”.
Zawawi said he learnt this in his studies on comparative religion.
On Thursday, Bandar Kuching MP Kevin Yii demanded that Zawawi take back his remarks on the basis of parliamentary standing orders.
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
.