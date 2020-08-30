THERE was never any doubt that Barisan Nasional’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz would win the Slim by-election yesterday but the resounding victory, especially in Chinese and Indian polling stations, is a boost to the coalition’s confidence ahead of the Sabah state election and impending 15th general election, say analysts.

“More than just winning Slim, they will be pleased to have won polling stations they had previously lost to Pakatan Harapan in GE14,” said Ilham Centre research director Dr Mohd Yusri Ibrahim.

“The victory will give BN confidence to face GE15, which is expected to be held soon,” the Universiti Malaysia Terengganu lecturer told The Malaysian Insight.

According to preliminary data provided by Ilham, BN managed to regain predominantly Indian and Chinese polling stations – Ladang Sungkai, Pekan Lama and Pekan Slim.

These polling stations had gone to PH in GE14.

On top of that, BN also held on firmly to all the seven Felda settlements after adding the PAS votes to their final tally of 13,060 votes, compared to Pejuang’s 2,115 votes.

The only consolation for Pejuang, whose candidate contested as an independent, is that it did not lose its deposit after winning 13.7% of the total votes cast (15,451). Another independent candidate, S. Santharasekaran, could only poll 276 votes.

Ilham’s early analysis also indicates that BN obtained around 91% of Malay votes compared to Pejuang’s 9%.

The early analysis also showed 68% of the Chinese and 61% of the Indians picked BN.

In GE14, 51% of Malays chose BN while only 18% Chinese and 24% Indians had voted BN.

Ilham will present its full analysis for the by-election at Universiti Malaya on September 4.

Analysts say ex-PM Najib Razak proved to be one of Barisan Nasional’s winning formula in the Slim by-election, being one of the most hardworking campaigners for the pact. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussain, August 30, 2020.

The winning Muafakat, Najib formulas

Centre for Governance and Political Studies (Cent-GPS) founder Senator Khairul Azwan Harun said the Muafakat Nasional formula worked very well for BN in Slim.

“Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang is new and was not expected to make a strong debut. Furthermore, the BN and PAS machinery were working hand-in-hand on the ground, without much participation from Bersatu,” said Khairul.

Another factor that helped BN, said the political analyst, was former prime minister Najib Razak – one of the most hardworking campaigners for BN.

“Najib was a crowd puller for BN and his last ceramah on Friday drew thousands,” said Khairul.

The former Umno Youth deputy chief, however, cautioned there is no guarantee of a similar victory in GE15.

“Voters want better policy recommendations and a better economy and more job opportunities. The side that provides better policies will win the day.”

The 15th national polls must be called by the third quarter of 2023, although there is speculation of a snap election before that because of the slim majority Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional government has in Parliament.

Currently PN counts 113 MPs among its ranks in the 222-seat Parliament.

Pakatan Harapan and other opposition parties need to discuss and reach a consensus on policies, logos and strategies if it wants to give Perikatan a fight in Sabah or GE15. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, August 30, 2020.

BN, Muafakat or Perikatan?

The resounding win aside, Yusri said PN parties still have a branding issue.

“BN won big here today using its dacing (scales) logo. But what will they use in GE15, when there is Umno, PAS and Bersatu?” said the pollster.

“Umno will want to keep their dacing based on their success, starting from the Cameron Highlands by-election. But with Bersatu and Muhyiddin leading the government now, they will want to use a new logo,” said Yusri.

PH, meanwhile, should heed the message Slim voters have sent to them, Yusri added.

“Without strong cooperation and understanding at the highest level, PH parties can be easily defeated as shown in the by-election yesterday.

“PH and other opposition parties need to get to the negotiation table to reach a consensus on policies, logos and strategies if it wants to giv e PN a fight in Sabah or GE15.” THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Zahid: Landslide victory shows strong cooperation between BN, PAS, Bersatu

TANJUNG MALIM — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victory in the Slim state by-election reflects the good relations the party has with PAS and Bersatu, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said it also showed that the plan laid out by the three parties was smart and well-structured.

“The win with a 10,945-vote majority is very encouraging and definitely was due to the cooperation of all, especially our friends in these parties,” he said when met by reporters after the result of the Slim state by-election was announced at the Dewan Sri Tanjung of Tanjung Malim District Council here, tonight.

BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, polled 13,060 votes, while his opponents two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, representing Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) managed 2,115 votes and former teacher S. Santharasekaran, 44, obtained 276 votes.

Ahmad Zahid said the success was also an indication that if the cooperation continued in the Sabah state election next month, victory would be in the hands of BN candidates and friends in the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Meanwhile, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the victory clearly showed that public support is currently on BN, Muafakat Nasional and PN side.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was surprised that the BN candidate won with a vast majority.

“I did not expect the landslide victory as we know who is behind the Independent candidate so this clearly shows that Slim constituents have rejected Pejuang,” he said.

Apart from that, BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this was a great achievement for a by-election and hoped that the feel-good factor would be brought to the Sabah state election on September 26.

“Well of course Sabah we have been working together, we are now sorting out to make sure that it’s going to be one on one against Warisan. In fact, by the middle of next week we should be able to resolve in terms of seat distribution among the PN parties,” he said. — Bernama

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / BERNAMA

