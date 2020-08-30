MAHATHIR’S BAD DEEDS CATCH UP WITH HIM: LOOKS LIKE HE & PEJUANG HAVE ZERO SUPPORT IN PERAK, SAYS DAP REP – BUT MUKHRIZ EXCUSES AWAY SLIM TRASHING AS ‘NON-MALAYS TEND TO VOTE GOVT AT STATE POLLS’ – INSTEAD OF ADMITTING THEY GAVE HIS DAD A SECOND CHANCE IN GE14 DESPITE SERIOUS MISGIVINGS, ONLY TO HAVE HIM BACKSTAB THEM ONCE HE BECAME PM7

 The one-sided victory enjoyed by BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz in the Slim by-election have taken even Umno leaders by surprise and the Perak opposition leader says it may be an indication that voters no longer have any support for ex-prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“It looks like Pejuang has no place,” Aziz told Malaysiakini after Pejuang-backed independent Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi won only 13.69 percent of the valid votes in Slim, just narrowly surpassing the 12.5 percent threshold required to keep his deposit.

Aziz ventured that the personal appeal of Mahathir was on the wane and the candidate he backed had failed to attract the support of Pakatan Harapan’s base, which had given it 33 percent of the votes in a three-cornered fight in GE14.

Perhaps it’s finally time for Mahathir to shut up, said Aziz, who is Tebing Tinggi assemblyperson.

“The lesson from Slim is that there is no question of a third force. This would only split the votes and confuse people.”

“I think this is a question mark for the Harapan plus concept. When it comes to opposing Umno and BN, the people want Harapan, full stop. Plain and simple.

Despite the fact that many familiar faces from Amanah like Mat Sabu, Khalid Samad, Mohd Nizar Jamaluddin and Mahfuz Omar campaigning for Amir Khusyairi, the absence of prominent Harapan campaigners from DAP and PKR such as opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was notable.

“Harapan was just there to help and we were not involved in planning or the selection of candidates. It was entirely Pejuang’s work,” explained Aziz.

Mukhriz: Non-Malay voters tend to support sitting govt in by-elections

SLIM POLLS | Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir was in solemn mood as he reflected upon the reasons for the humiliating defeat suffered by independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi in the Slim by-election today.

“It is a habit of non-Malay voters to support the government candidate in by-elections.

“This is because any allocation at the state or federal level will continue to be channelled (if the incumbent wins),” Mukhriz said at a press conference in Slim River tonight.

Also present were his candidate Amir Khusyairi, Kubang Pasu MP Amiruddin Hamzah and Senator Marzuki Yahya.

This was different from the last GE14 when Bersatu candidate Mohd Amran Ibrahim contested on a PKR ticket and won, sweeping six such centres with most of them having Chinese and Indian majority voters.

Slim has 23,181 voters of which 75 percent of voters are Malays, followed by Indians (13 percent), Chinese (10 percent) and others (two percent).

However, Mukhriz, who is the Jerlun MP,  was defiant on Pejuang’s future prospects.

“In the general election, the situation may change. So we welcome the lesson of this Slim by-election. At the same time we would like to state that we are better prepared to face the next GE,” he added.

BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz won the Slim by-election, inflicting a heavy defeat on two independent candidates, Amir and the other S Santharasekaran.

According to official results, Zaidi won with a majority of 10,945 votes when he garnered 13,060 votes compared to Amir who got 2,115 votes and Santharasekaran with 276 votes.

The turnout was 68.4 percent. Amir managed to get 13.6 percent, indicating he did not lose the deposit. Santharasekaran, on the other hand, lost his deposit when he only got 1.79 percent of the vote.

One-third did not go out to vote

Mukhriz touched on the low voter turnout, saying that almost a third of the total 23,181 voters did not cast their votes.

“One thing that is quite interesting is the voters who did not go out to vote,” he said adding that almost 35 percent of young voters did not go to the polls for this by-election.

“Usually, 45 percent to 48 percent are young voters in one constituency. This is in contrast to the statement issued by BN, which is claiming that the young voters support their party.

“Actually, according to our review, many of these young voters did not go to the polls,” he said.

The by-election was held following the death of Slim assemblyperson Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib on July 15.

In GE14, the late Mohd Khusairi won with a majority of 2,183 votes defeating Mohd Amran Ibrahim, the Bersatu candidate contesting on a PKR ticket, and PAS candidate, Muhammad Zulfadli Zainal.

MKINI

