UNSCRUPULOUS UMNO RUBS IN THE SALT – AS KARMA TRASHES MUHYIDDIN WITHOUT MERCY: UMNO LEADER NOW AS GOOD AS TELLS BACKDOOR PM TO ‘COMMIT SUICIDE’ – STOP GOING HERE & THERE LOOKING FOR SUPPORT, JUST CALL FOR SNAP GE TO GET BACK MAJORITY – BUT TO DO SO WOULD ALSO MEAN MUHYIDDIN GIVING UP THE PM POST – AND ADMITTING HE HAS BEEN PLAYED OUT BY HIS OWN BAD VALUES, GREED TO BE PM & TREACHEROUS POLITICS

A Johor Umno leader has countered Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s advice, urging the Bersatu president to stop “going here and there” to rally parliamentarians’ support ahead of the next Dewan Rakyat sitting in October.

Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed said Muhyiddin should accept the fact that Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional (PN) were in a precarious state.

“He is busy going here and there and making all kinds of proposals so MPs including those from the opposition will support the government during the tabling of Budget 2021.

“He is also going all out to defend his position until the end of the term,” Jazlan said in a statement today.

“I would like to ask, how long does Muhyiddin want to continue going here and there and how long can he last in the unstable government today?” the Pulai Umno chief added.

In Johor, a single defection from PN to Harapan would result in a hung assembly. The previus Harapan state government was also toppled through defections.

A counter-coup was previously in the works before state ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar warned that he would dissolve the state legislature – which is slated to reconvene on Sept 10 – if there was another power struggle.

Commenting further, Jazlan noted that Muhyiddin has the option of calling for a snap general election ahead of the 2023 deadline to secure a stronger mandate.

“Muhyiddin should open his mind and look into the proposal from Umno president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) and PAS, urging for the 15th general election to be called soon.

“With the current strength of Muafakat Nasional and PN, I believe that we can win with a stronger majority,” he said.

Bersatu had recently formalised its status in the Muafakat alliance comprising Umno and PAS.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin arrived on his first official visit to Sabah and met with state Bersatu leaders on preparations for the upcoming state polls.

A programme by Muhyiddin to launch the PN logo, to be used in the Sabah elections, was however cancelled and it remains unclear how many parties will be using the logo.

MKINI

