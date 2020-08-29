LANDSLIDE AT SLIM – IMMUNE TO CORRUPTION, MALAYS OPEN THE DOOR FOR UMNO TO GO FOR SNAP GE15 – ‘PENGKHIANAT’ MUHYIDDIN NOW ‘ALIVE’ ONLY BY THE GRACE OF UMNO – EVEN AS MALAYS & NON-MALAYS ALIKE ‘BURY’ MACHIAVELLI MAHATHIR FOR GOOD

BARISAN Nasional (BN) is set to retain Slim, according to the unofficial vote count.

Its candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, is currently leading by a majority of more than 9,000 votes.

The unofficial Election Commission count as at 7.23pm showed Zaidi leading with a majority of 9,491 votes after garnering 11,352 votes.

Independent Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, who is backed by Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s newly formed Pejuang has secured 1,861 votes.

The other candidate in the three-cornered fight, independent candidate S. Santharasekaran, 44, polled 242 votes.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died from a heart attack on July 15.

He was reported to have collapsed while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort and was rushed to Bentong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

UNOFFICIAL – Slim’s Chinese and Indians swing to BN

8.30pm – (UNOFFICIAL) Unofficial results according to voting districts suggest that a significant number of Chinese and Indian voters who voted against BN in 2018 have reversed their decision.

This was very apparent in the Indian-majority voting district of Ladang Sungkai where Indian voters made up 83.56 percent of the electorate.

In 2018, 70.35 percent of the voters in this voting district backed the Pakatan Harapan candidate.

This time around, 68.26 percent of the voters in this voting district backed the BN man, Mohd Zaidi Aziz

Meanwhile, the results from the Sungai Slim Utara voting district suggest a similar swing by Chinese voters.

UNOFFICIAL – BN makes a clean sweep of all voting stations

8.15pm – (UNOFFICIAL) BN made a clean sweep of all 13 voting districts along with winning the postal and early vote.

This means that BN managed to obtain “turnaround” voters in six voting districts that did not support them in the 2018 elections.

It could also indicate that there is a significant swing towards BN among townsfolk across all three major races.

One of the clearest swings happened at the Sungai Slim Utara voting district where BN won only 17.85 percent of the vote in 2018.

This time around, BN bagged 61.28 percent of the vote – a massive turnaround in a Chinese-majority (60.85 percent) voting district.

UNOFFICIAL – BN gets more votes than BN-PAS combined in 2018

7.35pm – (UNOFFICIAL) BN has captured an even bigger vote share this time around than the combined votes PAS and Umno achieved in 2018.

According to the unofficial count, BN secured 84.37 percent of the vote share this time while the combined PAS and Umno vote share in 2018 was 66.9 percent.

UNOFFICIAL – BN wins the Slim by-election

7.20pm – According to the unofficial count, BN’s Mohd Zaidi Aziz (below) has obtained 9,980 votes and thus garners an unsurmountable lead based on an estimated 73 percent turnout.

Based on the votes counted so far, BN has already surpassed the number of votes that it received during the 2018 elections.

The Pejuang candidate, Amir Khusyairi, is believed to have garnered about 13.5 percent of the votes. If his vote share dips below 12.5 percent, he will lose his deposit. – MKINI

