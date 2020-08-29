IN SABAH, GLUM-FACED MUHYIDDIN FORCED TO REVEAL A LOGO NOBODY WANTS TO USE – WHILE IN JOHOR, ANOTHER ‘COUNTER-COUP’ BREWS: GRAND PERIKATAN LAUNCH CANCELLED – SPECIFICALLY, NO ONE TRUSTS AZMIN, ‘HE ALWAYS TRIES TO CONTROL OTHERS’

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo has been revealed, which will be used in the Sabah state election.

According to a source, the logo which consists of just the coalition’s name in white on a field of navy blue was unveiled by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin at a meeting with party leaders in Sabah today.

This came after an event to launch PN was earlier cancelled.

“The launching event was cancelled because it didn’t get the Election Commission’s (EC) approval (at the time).

“Muhyiddin had just received a call earlier today from the EC (granting approval for the logo to be used in the Sabah election),” the source told Malaysiakini.

Another launch event is expected to be organised soon.

When contacted, an EC source said approval was given after the logo was greenlit by the Registrar of Societies and that it can be used in the Sabah state election.

It is unclear how many parties will be using this logo.

There are currently four parties that are supposed to join PN – Bersatu, PAS, and Sabah’s Star and SAPP.

However, PAS has said that it is willing to use the BN logo to contest in Sabah instead.

PN was officially supposed to be launched today, but this was cancelled.

Earlier, media reports linked the cancellation to disagreements between Umno and Azmin Ali’s faction, and also inconclusive talks between Sabah Bersatu and other state parties to join PN.

Azmin, Sabah parties cited as reasons for PN launch cancellation

The launch of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the logo it planned to use in the Sabah state election has been cancelled.

A proposed schedule for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Sabah this weekend originally scheduled the launch for 2pm today.

However, this was not in the schedule released by the Prime Minister’s Office to the media last night.

Both Malay Mail and The Malaysian Insight cited sources as confirming the matter.

This came after MIC pulled out of joining PN, while PAS also said that it was willing to use the BN logo in Sabah instead.

According to the reports, two factors have become stumbling blocks to the launch today.

One was tensions between Umno and Bersatu, especially in seat negotiations with the latter trying to accommodate Senior Minister Azmin Ali’s faction.

Azmin’s faction was reportedly unable to reach a middle ground on cooperation.

Meanwhile, the cancellation was also attributed to the fact that Sabah parties were still in talks to join PN.

Previously BN secretary-general Annuar Musa was cited as saying the coalition would use the “scales” logo in the Sabah polls as that is what voters in the Borneo state were familiar with.

PN was slated to have at least five members, namely Bersatu, PAS, MIC, and Sabah’s Star and SAPP.

However, MIC has pulled out of PN, again citing Azmin as a reason.

“Specifically, MIC can’t shake hands with Azmin. He always tries to control others. And abandons other friends in the PN pact,” a source had told Malaysiakini.

