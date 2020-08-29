IN SABAH, GLUM-FACED MUHYIDDIN FORCED TO REVEAL A LOGO NOBODY WANTS TO USE – WHILE IN JOHOR, ANOTHER ‘COUNTER-COUP’ BREWS: GRAND PERIKATAN LAUNCH CANCELLED – SPECIFICALLY, NO ONE TRUSTS AZMIN, ‘HE ALWAYS TRIES TO CONTROL OTHERS’

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) logo has been revealed, which will be used in the Sabah state election.
According to a source, the logo which consists of just the coalition’s name in white on a field of navy blue was unveiled by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin at a meeting with party leaders in Sabah today.
This came after an event to launch PN was earlier cancelled.
“The launching event was cancelled because it didn’t get the Election Commission’s (EC) approval (at the time).
When contacted, an EC source said approval was given after the logo was greenlit by the Registrar of Societies and that it can be used in the Sabah state election.
It is unclear how many parties will be using this logo.
There are currently four parties that are supposed to join PN – Bersatu, PAS, and Sabah’s Star and SAPP.
However, PAS has said that it is willing to use the BN logo to contest in Sabah instead.
PN was officially supposed to be launched today, but this was cancelled.
Earlier, media reports linked the cancellation to disagreements between Umno and Azmin Ali’s faction, and also inconclusive talks between Sabah Bersatu and other state parties to join PN.
The launch of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the logo it planned to use in the Sabah state election has been cancelled.
A proposed schedule for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin in Sabah this weekend originally scheduled the launch for 2pm today.
However, this was not in the schedule released by the Prime Minister’s Office to the media last night.
Both Malay Mail and The Malaysian Insight cited sources as confirming the matter.
According to the reports, two factors have become stumbling blocks to the launch today.
One was tensions between Umno and Bersatu, especially in seat negotiations with the latter trying to accommodate Senior Minister Azmin Ali’s faction.
Azmin’s faction was reportedly unable to reach a middle ground on cooperation.
Meanwhile, the cancellation was also attributed to the fact that Sabah parties were still in talks to join PN.
Previously BN secretary-general Annuar Musa was cited as saying the coalition would use the “scales” logo in the Sabah polls as that is what voters in the Borneo state were familiar with.
PN was slated to have at least five members, namely Bersatu, PAS, MIC, and Sabah’s Star and SAPP.
However, MIC has pulled out of PN, again citing Azmin as a reason.
“Specifically, MIC can’t shake hands with Azmin. He always tries to control others. And abandons other friends in the PN pact,” a source had told Malaysiakini.
A video has emerged of former Johor menteri besar Osman Sapian saying that Bersatu has strayed from its path.
The video uploaded by Johorkini on Facebook appears to be from when the Kempas assemblyperson was spotted with Bersatu-splinter group Pejuang in Slim, Perak on Monday night.
The video, which is truncated, starts with Osman saying: “… achieve victory, and defeating BN.
“Even though I am still the Kempas assemblyperson, I am still in Bersatu, and Bersatu is still in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, but I don’t care.
The video ends just as he refers to Pejuang pro-tem chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad as “ayahanda“.
When contacted, Osman merely replied: “Biasa lah” (It’s normal).
Previously, he had said he was in Slim to visit friends and to attend to business. He had been spotted together with Mahathir strongman Abu Bakar Yahya.
Osman’s disgruntlement with Bersatu could spell disaster for PN in Johor.
Johor PN has 29 seats in the state assembly against Pakatan Harapan’s 27. A single defection from PN would result in a hung assembly.
State ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had warned that he would dissolve the state legislature – which is slated to reconvene on Sept 10 – if there is another power struggle.
Two weeks ago, Osman dismissed speculation that Johor Bersatu assemblypersons would be defecting to Pejuang as just “rumours”.
However, a senior Johor Bersatu assemblyperson previously said there was strong interest among the grassroots to join Mahathir’s new party.
Osman’s appearance with Pejuang comes after he failed to secure a spot in Bersatu’s supreme council in the party elections which concluded a week ago.
He was among Johor Bersatu leaders who were vocal in criticising Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad for allegedly sidelining the party after Umno took charge of the state government.
A counter-coup in Johor was previously in the works before Sultan Ibrahim poured cold water over it by threatening snap polls. – MKINI
