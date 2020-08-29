‘SMALL PLAYER’, BUT ALREADY BRAZEN AZMIN CARTEL TAKES CHARGE AT BERSATU: IN SNUB AT UMNO’S ZAHID & KU LI, SAIFUDDIN RETORTS ‘DIRECT MANDATE’ NEEDED OR NOT IS A MATTER FOR PERIKATAN TO DECIDE – AND ‘FOR CABINET MEMBERS, THEY WILL FOLLOW THE PM’ & NOT ORDERS FROM UMNO TO QUIT – EVEN AS ‘HEADLESS CHICKEN’ ZURAIDA RAPPED FOR PECKING AT HER OWN REAR – ‘HOW CAN SHE NOT KNOW BUT LINK & BLAME OTHERS’ WHEN GUAN ENG ONLY ACTS ON HER MINISTRY’S RECOMMENDATIONS, DECRIES SON OF EX-DPM
Saifuddin: Perikatan will decide if direct mandate needed
“Definitely this decision will be made by the top leadership of PN.
After he dodged the initial question, reporters pressed him for his opinion as a minister.
“For Cabinet members, they will follow the prime minister,” he said.
Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (centre) attends the National Day 2020 Celebration rehearsal at Dataran Pahlawan in Putrajaya August 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
Last night, Zahid said Tan Sri Muhyididn Yassin’s PN coalition must win the people’s mandate to put an end to continued views that it was a “backdoor” administration.
PN seized control of the federal government after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister and Bersatu withdrew from the Pakatan Harapan coalition in February.
Tamrin Ghafar tells Zuraida not to shift blame for her ministry’s directly awarded contracts
KUALA LUMPUR— The son of late former deputy prime minister Tun Ghafar Baba rejected today Zuraida Kamaruddin’s attempt to link him to the controversy over projects awarded without tender at her Local Government and Housing Ministry (KPKT).
Datuk Tamrin Abdul Ghafar said he did not understand why she sought to implicate him in the matter yesterday, adding that he has referred the matter to his lawyers.
Zuraida was the local government and housing minister then and now.
Yesterday, Zuraida described Tamrin as the advisor of Bumi Segar Indah that was directly awarded a RM170 million solid waste project in Taman Beringin and claimed he lobbied Lim Guan Eng, the finance minister then, over the matter.
She expressly called Tamrin a supporter of PH.
Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz disclosed this week 101 directly negotiated projects worth RM6.6 billion from PH’s time in power.
PH’s rivals initially used the disclosure to claim the coalition reneged on an election promise, but PH leaders have seized on the fact that most were either executed during Barisan Nasional’s rule or initiated prior to the general election and paid out after.
MALAY MAIL
