It’s Ku Li’s personal view, Umno says after call to quit govt over PPBM move

BN secretary-general Annuar Musa has brushed off Umno advisor Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s call for the party’s ministers to quit the cabinet after Bersatu decided to open its doors to non-Malay members.

In a series of tweets, Annuar said it’s possible that Razaleigh has forgotten that not all Umno and PAS members were Malays or Muslims.

“Maybe Ku Li has forgotten that Umno and PAS have non-Malay, non-Muslim members. Muafakat Nasional’s policy and accord are clear, we celebrate Malaysia’s racial diversity,” he wrote in all caps.

Annuar also said the overt racial sentiments were no longer suitable with Malaysian politics.

PAS is known to have Chinese and Indian Muslim members, while it has a supporters wing for non-Muslims.

Umno, meanwhile, does have Christian Bumiputeras from Sabah among its ranks, in addition to members of Indian Muslim descent.

Yesterday, Razaleigh said Bersatu was no longer qualified to be in a “Malay-Muslim pact supported by Muafakat Nasional”.

Last week, Bersatu had announced plans to set up a chapter that would allow non-Bumiputera associate members to hold positions.

The idea to pivot came about following the entry of PKR defector Azmin Ali and his followers into Bersatu on Sunday.

Azmin’s followers include a considerable number of non-bumiputera.

Bersatu’s move had also irked MIC, who questioned why Azmin’s non-Malay followers could not join MIC or MCA. – MKINI