UMNO WARLORDS WITH VESTED INTERESTS CONTINUE TO TOY WITH WEAK MUHYIDDIN – AFTER KU LI’S SHARP CALL TO MPs TO QUIT MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT, ANNUAR MUSA SOOTHES THE PANIC – EVEN TRIES TO PORTRAY UMNO AS A ‘MULTIRACIAL PARTY’

Maybe Ku Li forgets Umno, PAS, have non-Malay members too – Annuar

BN secretary-general Annuar Musa has brushed off Umno advisor Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s call for the party’s ministers to quit the cabinet after Bersatu decided to open its doors to non-Malay members.

In a series of tweets, Annuar said it’s possible that Razaleigh has forgotten that not all Umno and PAS members were Malays or Muslims.

“Maybe Ku Li has forgotten that Umno and PAS have non-Malay, non-Muslim members. Muafakat Nasional’s policy and accord are clear, we celebrate Malaysia’s racial diversity,” he wrote in all caps.

Annuar also said the overt racial sentiments were no longer suitable with Malaysian politics.

Umno, meanwhile, does have Christian Bumiputeras from Sabah among its ranks, in addition to members of Indian Muslim descent.

Yesterday, Razaleigh said Bersatu was no longer qualified to be in a “Malay-Muslim pact supported by Muafakat Nasional”.

Last week, Bersatu had announced plans to set up a chapter that would allow non-Bumiputera associate members to hold positions.

The idea to pivot came about following the entry of PKR defector Azmin Ali and his followers into Bersatu on Sunday.

Azmin’s followers include a considerable number of non-bumiputera.

Bersatu’s move had also irked MIC, who questioned why Azmin’s non-Malay followers could not join MIC or MCA.  – MKINI

It’s Ku Li’s personal view, Umno says after call to quit govt over PPBM move

Annuar Musa says Umno will not interfere in the matters of other parties.

PETALING JAYA: Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa last night said a call by a party stalwart for its ministers in the Perikatan Nasional government to resign following PPBM’s decision to allow non-Malays into the party, was a personal view.

Annuar said that Umno had no intention to interfere in the matters of other parties, noting that the Muafakat Nasional (MN) charter aims to establish an alliance comprising Malay and non-Malay parties.

MN is a pact forged between PAS and Umno and most recently, PPBM.

Last week, PPBM said it would amend its constitution to allow non-Malays to hold leadership positions. Previously, it had also allowed non-Malays to join the party but only as associate members.

Following this, veteran Umno leader Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah or Ku Li, called on his party’s leaders in the Cabinet to withdraw from the government as PPBM’s decision disqualified it from being a member of the Malay-Muslim pact Muafakat Nasional.

“That is a personal opinion and we should respect it as that. The decision made was the party’s and at that time we did not share Tengku Razaleigh’s view.

“We won’t interfere in the affairs of other parties. PAS for example has a non-Muslim supporter’s wing. We respect their internal affairs.

“So if PPBM wants to open their membership to non-Malays, we have to respect that,” he told reporters in Felda Trolak Selatan, last night.

Annuar went on to say that MN was never only going to just champion the Malay-Muslim agenda and had invited non-Malay parties like MCA and MIC to join the alliance.

“We champion the Malaysian concept and take into account the various races. So any party that wishes to welcome non-Malays is not an issue for Umno.”  – FMT

