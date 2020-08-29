PERIKATAN ‘COLLAPSES’ AS ‘TERRITORY-GRABBING’ AZMIN OVERPLAYS HIS HAND – WHEN EVEN ‘MAY I COME’ MIC FINDS THE GUTS TO STAND UP TO MUHYIDDIN, IT’S TIME AZMIN CARTEL CALLS THE UNDERTAKERS OR MUHYIDDIN WILL DO IT FOR THEM: JUST BECAUSE AZMIN & WAN FAHYSAL HAVE THE ‘CONFIDENCE’ OF THE PM, THEY SHOULD NOT THINK THEY CAN GET AWAY WITH EVERYTHING

If it is true that the MIC is opting out of Perikatan Nasional, then there is need to give some credit to the party for taking a definitive political stand.

It is obvious to MIC that Bersatu is the biggest troublemaker, especially in the hastily formed coalition of PN.

In particular Azmin Ali the chief architect of the backdoor government of Bersatu leading to the formation of PN has created numerous problems for not only for MIC but for Umno and MCA.

Bersatu might be allowed within the ranks of Muafakat Nasional, this political convenience does not tell the general unhappiness of Umno with the PN coalition and Bersatu in particular.

Bersatu monopolising coveted ministerial and government posts have not gone well with Umno, despite the latter’s parliamentary strength.

For Umno it was a matter of time before they will have the opportunity to ditch Bersatu, once and for all.

The worst part of the performance of Bersatu and in particular some of their leaders like Azmin is how they are trying to sideline smaller parties like the MIC and MCA.

I understand that the MIC is infuriated when Azmin sidelined the party members from being appointed to some government posts.

The minimal bargain and compromise that was evident in Barisan Nasional is not available in PN.

Matters got much heated up recently when there was a call from Bersatu’s Youth chief, Wan Fahysal, for vernacular schools to be abolished, as their presence thwarted attempts at national unity.

MIC leader and Human Resources Minister M. Saravanan blasted the youth leader for calling for the abolition.

Tamil schools are a sensitive matter for the MIC as well as for the Indian community.

Whether it is true, MIC always takes the credit for fighting for Tamil schools, but refuses to admit why there are only 523 Tamil schools in the country from a previous number of more than a thousand.

Yes, in the past some Umno leaders have made unsavoury comments on vernacular perhaps not to the extent of calling for their abolition.

But then given MIC’s servile relationship with Umno, such remarks were allowed to go unchallenged.

It was not that MIC, given its structural weakness in the BN coalition, had the courage to oppose as it regarded survival in the government was the top priority.

But this time around, MIC is not prepared to accept the unsavoury remarks of Wan Faysal unchallenged.

While the MIC president Vickneswaran is getting used to making conciliatory remarks not to anger the PN coalition leaders, Saravanan has certainly shown some grit in taking on Bersatu leaders.

So, when the crunch comes, it would be forgone conclusion that MIC, MCA, Umno and PAS would certainly ditch Bersatu or even PN.

Leaders like Azmin might think that he can get away with things just because he has the confidence of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

But things change under volatile political conditions.

I can certainly hear the distant war drums coming from the BN parties to ditch Bersatu if not PN.

But this time around, MIC might not be a mere passenger to say “May I Come/

