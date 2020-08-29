KOTA KINABALU: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin met caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal for 15 mins at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport on Saturday (Aug 29) morning.

The meeting had taken place at the VIP arrival ground after Muhyiddin landed at 10am, according to sources privy to the matter.

Shafie greeted Muhyiddin at the airport upon his arrival, and although it is unclear what the two spoke about, it is believed that discussions briefly touched on state matters.

After the short meeting, Muhyiddin then headed to the Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia headquarters at 11.15am, where he met with local party leaders and was briefed on preparations for the state polls.

Muhyiddin is on a two-day visit to Sabah, and this is his first visit to the state as Prime Minister. He is scheduled to meet civil servants, Rela members and local leaders before flying off to Sandakan on Sunday (Aug 30).

Perikatan Nasional calls off launch in Sabah, say sources

THE Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will not be launched in Sabah today as reported as negotiations with local parties over membership terms are yet to conclude, said party insiders.

The Malaysian Insight understood that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was to officially launch the ruling coalition during his visit to Sabah today and tomorrow.

“There will be no launch today. There was a discussion to launch the pact in Sabah but it has been called off,” a source familiar with the matter told The Malaysian Insight today.

Another source confirmed the cancellation, saying it was due to the fact that Sabah-based parties were still talking terms for joining the coalition with its leaders.

The two sources declined to say what had prolonged the talks or whether the parties were deadlocked.

A closed-door meeting between Muhyiddin and local politicians this evening has also been cancelled, said a source.

The signing of an agreement to use the PN symbol for the Sabah election, which was on Muhyiddin’s itinerary, is also scrapped.

SAPP was a component of Barisan Nasional until after 2008 general election, when it left.

The party does not hold a seat in parliament, having lost in all the seven state seats it contested in 2018.

It is understood that apart from SAPP, another other Sabah party which has signed up with PN is Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

STAR, led by Deputy Culture, Arts and Tourism Minister Jeffrey Kitingan, is also a member of Gabungan Sabah Bersatu with Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

All three allies have an MP each and together, they have eight assemblymen in the Sabah legislative assembly.

MIC, which said it would join PN, announced last Thursday it was pulling out because BN, including Umno, would not.

PAS has confirmed it is on board with Bersatu in PN. The Islamist party has not since indicated that it has changed its mind. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Opposition to use own symbols

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s key Opposition front aligned to the Perikatan Nasional coalition is likely to contest under three logos in the Sept 26 state election.

Sources close to the parties said Barisan Nasional, Perikatan and the local-based Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) would contest with their own symbols in the respective seats allotted to them.

Sabah Barisan comprises Umno, PBRS and MCA while Perikatan in the state will be represented by Sabah Bersatu, Sabah STAR, PAS and the soon-to-be-admitted Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), the sources said.

They added that Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), a former member of Barisan, has decided to remain in alignment with the Opposition Perikatan in the state but prefers to use its own symbol in the seats it is contesting. It is learnt that negotiations for sharing of the 73 seats between Barisan, Perikatan and PBS are ongoing.

“Things are being finalised, with just a few seats that need to be ironed out, ” a political source said, adding that Umno and Bersatu were still working on the best party to contest in the newly created Muslim-majority seats.

It is also learnt that PBS and Sabah STAR are in discussions as well on sharing the non-Muslim bumiputra seats.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to launch the newly-registered Perikatan logo during his two-day visit to the state starting today.

He is also expected to formally accept local Opposition SAPP led by former chief minister Datuk Yong Teck Lee into the Perikatan fold during his visit here and Sandakan.

It is still not clear who will lead Perikatan and its allies in the campaign against Warisan Plus led by caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Sabah Umno is led by Kinabatangan MP Datuk Bung Moktar Radin, Sabah Bersatu by incumbent Sulaman assemblyman Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor while PBS is led by Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili.

Apart from the powerful national and local opposition alliance under Perikatan, Warisan is also facing a challenge from former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman who is leading a rebranded Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and former chief minister Tan Sri Chong Kah Kiat who has returned to lead the party he founded, Liberal Democratic party (LDP).

Both PCS and LDP have said they are contesting enough seats with an eye to forming the state government and have turned down any working relationship with other parties intending to form a grand opposition alliance.

In addition, Usno, which is likely to be taken over by former Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, and several other smaller parties are expected to join the race. – ANN

