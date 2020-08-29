SLIM OUTCOME TO TRIGGER GE15 – LANDSLIDE WIN TO SEAL UMNO’S DECISION TO EXIT FROM MUHYIDDIN’S GOVT? SPECULATION GROWS AS MUHYIDDIN SHOCKS WITH LONGER-THAN-EXPECTED RMCO EXTENSION TO DEC 31 – AND BACKPEDALS FROM LAUNCHING PN IN SABAH – AMID FIERY OPPOSITION FROM UMNO WARLORDS TO BERSATU JOINING MUAFAKAT

WITH Perikatan Nasional holding 34 of the 59 seats in the state assembly, the Slim by-election today will do little to change the balance of power in Perak.

Umno’s Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib won with 70.7%, 63.6% and 59.8% of the popular vote in 2004, 2008 and 2013, respectively. In 2018, that dropped to 44.8% in a three-cornered fight with Pakatan Harapan and PAS, which respectively took 33.1% and 22.1% of the vote.

Since it teamed up with PAS after the 2018 general election, Barisan Nasional has racked up the votes in the polls, showing improved margins in the Semenyih, Cameron Highlands and Tg Piai by-elections.

The Rantau results are omissible as lacking polls in 2018, there is no basis for comparison. Similarly in Kimanis, PAS did not influence the results as the Islamist party is not a force in Sabah.

Although it is a Malay-majority seat, Slim is a tough one for Pejuang as the constituency of 13 polling stations has seven Felda settlements which make up 57% of the 18,574 votes cast in GE14.

In that election, 51.1% of the settlers picked BN and 29.2% voted for PAS. PH had only 19.5% of the Felda votes.

With PAS now on his side, it will be surprising if Zaidi does not win at least 70% of the vote. Combined, the the two parties had 77.9% of the vote in the last general election.

In a pre-election analysis, Ilham Centre predicted a clear win for Umno although the pollsters felt Amir was the stronger candidate. Among BN’s strengths, said Ilham, were a vastly superior campaign machinery, its alliance with PAS, and Indian voters’ shift back to BN.

Najib Razak has been more frequently seen on the Slim campaign trail than any other national leader, but with the state seat as good as in the bag, who is he campaigning for? – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussein, August 29, 2020.

Najib’s back

Although former Umno president Najib Razak has been a regular figure on the campaign trail since Sg Kandis by-electio, he has mostly limited himself to visiting the “safe” areas.

In Sg Kandis, for instance, he only visited known Umno voters and stayed away elsewhere as sentiments against him were still strong in the urban seat. This strategy was repeated in Semenyih and Cameron Highlands. In the Seri Setia, Balakong and Port Dickson by-elections, Najib did not show his face at all.

It was not until the Chini by-election on his home ground of Pekan that Najib went all out.

Like Chini, Slim has seven Felda settlements. Najib has worked harder here than any other national leader.

Since nomination day on August 15, Najib has spent all his weekends in Slim, going from settlement to settlement reminding settlers of what he had done for them, performing prayers at the local mosques and “hanging out” with the local leaders at the warung. Najib is so hardworking that he held one more ceramah last night although BN traditionally does not campaign on the eve of polling.

At one function, Najib told voters that if they sympathised with him, who was recently convicted of corruption, they should vote for BN.

But with Slim as good as in the bag, who is Najib campaigning for?

Popularity contest

There is no question that current Umno president Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has turned the party around after losing federal power to Pakatan in 2018.

In between court appearances, Zahid managed to stop more MPs from fleeing Umno for Bersatu, fostered a new partnership with arch enemies PAS and has now steered Umno back into government after the reverse takeover in February.x

This has not gone unnoticed among the Umno grassroots but the grumbling has begun as party elections loom next year.

While Umno’s grassroots are pleased that their party is back in government, many are uneasy about a long term relationship with Bersatu.

Some of the Umno campaigners in Slim said that they were puzzled why Zahid is not pressing for GE15 and has even invited Bersatu into Muafakat.

Zahid’s indecision about what to do with Bersatu, which now holds 15 former Umno seats, has not gone down well with the grassroots.

Said Larut Umno youth member Faisal Hisam: “Larut is our seat. Why shouldn’t we contest it?

“How would you feel if someone came and just took away your chair?” said Faisal when met in Felda Besout 2.

Faisal is not unique in feeling this way. Umno Supreme Council member Zahidi Zainul Abidin has said that Umno will not give up its seats to Bersatu.

Interestingly, at a ceramah on Thursday night, Zahid has brushed aside Zahidi’s remarks, noting that nothing has been decided.

Another issue pricking at Zahid is PAS.

While Umno has said that it will not join the Perikatan Nasional coalition which is being formalised by Bersatu, PAS has quietly gone ahead to register as one of the Perikatan protem committee members together with MIC, STAR and PBRS. MIC, however, has withdrawn although PAS appears to be staying put.

While BN wants to keep PAS by its side as the party has close to a million faithful followers, it also wants the opportunity to keep “the other” Malay party, Bersatu, at arm’s length. BN also wants the chance to reclaim the prime minister’s seat after GE15.

If it were to fold into Perikatan, it would be subject to Bersatu’s demands. Bersatu as it stands is the weakest Malay party in Perikatan although it has 31 MPs after attracting 25 defections from Umno and PKR.

Many have begun to question his relevance in today’s politics but Dr Mahathir Mohamad has shown his doubters what he is still capable of at 95, holding two ceramah and drawing a packed audience both times on the Slim by-election campaign. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Hasnoor Hussein, August 29, 2020.

Another day, another party

It’s not a surprise that Dr Mahathir Mohamad would start Pejuang after first failing first with Umno and then Bersatu.

According to the 95-year-old, whose vitality belies his age, both parties had deviated from their objective, which is to work for their race, religion and country.

Many had begun to question his relevance in Malay politics but on Thursday, Dr Mahathir showed his doubters what he was still capable of.

Although this was his first trip, Dr Mahathir managed to deliver two ceramah in Felda Besout and Felda Trolak Utara to full capacity crowds.

At Felda Besout, there was small group of settlers who heckled him from a distance while in Trolak Utara, he was twice interrupted by drumming by PN youth members, who were holding court nearby.

But he kept his cool and remarked that they could pound all they want, likening them to Umno MPs Azeez Abdul Rahim and Shahidan Kassim in parliament when they shout down the opposition during debates.

“This only shows what Umno has become. And as long as I live, this is my struggle,” said Dr Mahathir.

For the record, Dr Mahathir had three times as many people at his ceramah than PN youth.

Tonight’s results will not change Perak. Nor will it change Putrajaya.

A strong showing in the Felda vote of more than 80% would mean that the settlers are now firmly behind Umno and to a certain extent Najib. But anything less than 70% in Felda, would show that Dr Mahathir has made an impact in Pejuang’s maiden by-election campaign and has managed to defend their support despite Umno’s stronger campaign machinery.

But more than just defending what they have in Felda, anything less than 55%, could mean that PAS voters did not side with Umno this time. And that would send shockwaves through Zahid’s camp.

The Slim by-election will not alter the political landscape for now. But for Dr Mahathir, Zahid and Najib, it will have great ramifications.

Perikatan Nasional calls off launch in Sabah, say sources

THE Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition will not be launched in Sabah today as reported as negotiations with local parties over membership terms are yet to conclude, said party insiders.

The Malaysian Insight understood that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was to officially launch the ruling coalition during his visit to Sabah today and tomorrow.

“There will be no launch today. There was a discussion to launch the pact in Sabah but it has been called off,” a source familiar with the matter told The Malaysian Insight today.

Another source confirmed the cancellation, saying it was due to the fact that Sabah-based parties were still talking terms for joining the coalition with its leaders.

The two sources declined to say what had prolonged the talks or whether the parties were deadlocked.

A closed-door meeting between Muhyiddin and local politicians this evening has also been cancelled, said a source.

The signing of an agreement to use the PN symbol for the Sabah election, which was on Muhyiddin’s itinerary, is also scrapped.

SAPP was a component of Barisan Nasional until after 2008 general election, when it left.

The party does not hold a seat in parliament, having lost in all the seven state seats it contested in 2018.

It is understood that apart from SAPP, another other Sabah party which has signed up with PN is Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

STAR, led by Deputy Culture, Arts and Tourism Minister Jeffrey Kitingan, is also a member of Gabungan Sabah Bersatu with Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah.

All three allies have an MP each and together, they have eight assemblymen in the Sabah legislative assembly.

MIC, which said it would join PN, announced last Thursday it was pulling out because BN, including Umno, would not.

PAS has confirmed it is on board with Bersatu in PN. The Islamist party has not since indicated that it has changed its mind.

