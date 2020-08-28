MUHYIDDIN REGIME REVVING UP NEW ‘GRAVY TRAINS’? ‘OVERPRICED’ KLANG VALLEY RAIL JOB TO BE RE-TENDERED, SAYS WEE KA SIONG – WHILE ANNUAR MUSA EYES ‘ORGANIC PLANNING’ FOR KAMPUNG BARU AFTER AXING PAKATAN’S PROPOSED BUYOUT

PETALING JAYA: The transport ministry will reopen the Klang Valley Double Tracking (Phase 2) or KVDT 2 for tender after it found that the project costs a lot less than what was previously cited for.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said the Pakatan Harapan government had previously agreed for Dhaya Maju – LTAT Sdn Bhd to continue the project at a reduced cost.

The contractor had agreed to slash the cost by 15% to RM4.475 billion from RM5.265 billion.

Wee said that a ministry-assigned consultant Opus, a subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, had said in October 2018 that the project’s actual cost was RM3.398 billion.

But this information was never made available to the Cabinet at the time. Wee said.

“After taking into consideration the results of extensive study and investigation, the ministry has determined that the current project cost is overpriced.

“Pursuant to this, the Perikatan Nasional Cabinet has agreed that continuing with the implementation of the project based on direct negotiation is untenable,” he said in a statement.

Wee went on to take a swipe at the previous administration, saying it was now prudent to reopen the bidding process via an open tender system following the proper procedures, “instead of direct negotiation as done previously”.

An independent checking consultant is to be appointed initially before a new contractor is appointed via open tender to carry out the required scope of work.

This was to shorten the construction period of the project from seven to five years.

The project spans 110km, involving two KTM railway tracks – one from Salak South to Seremban and the other from a point between Kuala Lumpur Sentral and Angkasapuri to Port Klang. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Putrajaya calls off proposed buyout of Kampung Baru land, eyes ‘organic’ planning instead

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks during the launch of GoKL Bus’ new route in Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR— The Perikatan Nasional administration has rescinded its predecessor’s offer to acquire Kampung Baru land at a price that would have made some owners instant millionaires, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa revealed today. The Umno leader said the new government could make fresh offers under a development proposal that would be “more participatory” and which will be announced soon. Annuar, the MP for Ketereh, said the decision to cancel the initial offer of RM1,000 per square foot for each plot of land was due to the previous Pakatan Harapan government’s inability to reach a consensus with all Kampung Baru landowners. Just over half had agreed to sell their land, according to the minister. “We cannot implement the (former government’s) proposal because only 61 per cent of landowners were willing sellers,” Annuar told reporters after launching the GoKL bus service’s new line in Batu, here. “The offer requires that all agree; so, since not everyone did, we have to call it off,” he added. Under the revised offer, residents will have the first right to refusal or develop their land. Annuar said residents’ input would also be prioritised for any development, which he claimed the PH administration failed to do for its plan to redevelop the Malay enclave. The new plan will also see land plots divided into precincts and smaller grids. Annuar said by doing so, the Kampung Baru Development Body was able to identify seven plots that can be developed immediately, allowing the government to progress after years of resistance from landowners that caused a deadlock. “Whatever it is, the concept must be participatory,” Annuar said. MALAYMAIL FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MALAY MAIL

.