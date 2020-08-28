EVEN AS HIS BOSS HADI CALLS FOR SNAP GE15 ALONGSIDE ZAHID, QUARANTINE FLOUTER KHAIRUDDIN BOOTLICKS MUHYIDDIN – ‘PN GOVT STRONG … AND ALL THE MPs & MINISTERS HAVE GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH EACH OTHER’

Umno and PAS believe that a snap general election is required for the government to seek a fresh mandate due to its brittle hold on power at present.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the slim majority in the Dewan Rakyat has created the perception that the government is unstable and exposed it to ridicule.

“We have no choice but to obtain a new mandate to avoid these allegations (backdoor government). Therefore, the right of choosing the government must be returned to the people.

“So I predict that GE15 would be held soon,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian Online.

“The people’s mandate is needed because of our small majority (in Parliament). So there must be an immediate snap polls.

“We need a stronger government as well as support from a large number of MPs. It is up to the prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) to discuss about the election,” he was quoted as stating.

At present, the Perikatan Nasional alliance has 111 seats while the opposition has 109 in the Dewan Rakyat.

In a tweet last night, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa also urged the government to hold an election soon despite not being due for another three years.

“If needed, it can be held this year so that the people can correct the ‘transgressions’ of the Pakatan Harapan government since the 14th general election,” he added.

Annuar, who is also the BN secretary-general, described the last national polls as a “nightmare for Malaysians.”

However, the Ketereh MP did not elaborate on Harapan’s alleged transgressions.

The Harapan government fell in February this year after 22 months in power following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

This was after Muhyiddin, who co-founded Bersatu with Mahathir, withdrew the party from the Harapan coalition.

He later formed the PN alliance with the lawmakers who had defected from PKR, Umno/BN, PAS and others.

After a week-long political crisis, Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, was sworn in as prime minister on March 1.

Meaanwhile, Muhyiddin is also reportedly making preparations for a snap national polls.