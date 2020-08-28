EVEN AS HIS BOSS HADI CALLS FOR SNAP GE15 ALONGSIDE ZAHID, QUARANTINE FLOUTER KHAIRUDDIN BOOTLICKS MUHYIDDIN – ‘PN GOVT STRONG … AND ALL THE MPs & MINISTERS HAVE GOOD RELATIONSHIP WITH EACH OTHER’

Umno and PAS believe that a snap general election is required for the government to seek a fresh mandate due to its brittle hold on power at present.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the slim majority in the Dewan Rakyat has created the perception that the government is unstable and exposed it to ridicule.

“We have no choice but to obtain a new mandate to avoid these allegations (backdoor government). Therefore, the right of choosing the government must be returned to the people.

“So I predict that GE15 would be held soon,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian Online.

“The people’s mandate is needed because of our small majority (in Parliament). So there must be an immediate snap polls.

“We need a stronger government as well as support from a large number of MPs. It is up to the prime minister (Muhyiddin Yassin) to discuss about the election,” he was quoted as stating.

At present, the Perikatan Nasional alliance has 111 seats while the opposition has 109 in the Dewan Rakyat.

In a tweet last night, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa also urged the government to hold an election soon despite not being due for another three years.

“If needed, it can be held this year so that the people can correct the ‘transgressions’ of the Pakatan Harapan government since the 14th general election,” he added.

Annuar, who is also the BN secretary-general, described the last national polls as a “nightmare for Malaysians.”

However, the Ketereh MP did not elaborate on Harapan’s alleged transgressions.

The Harapan government fell in February this year after 22 months in power following the resignation of Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

This was after Muhyiddin, who co-founded Bersatu with Mahathir, withdrew the party from the Harapan coalition.

He later formed the PN alliance with the lawmakers who had defected from PKR, Umno/BN, PAS and others.

After a week-long political crisis, Muhyiddin, who is the Bersatu president, was sworn in as prime minister on March 1.

Meaanwhile, Muhyiddin is also reportedly making preparations for a snap national polls.

PAS minister says PN govt strong amidst call for Umno MPs to quit cabinet

PAS minister Khairuddin Aman Razali said the PN government was strong and the lawmakers of parties under the PN umbrella have a good relationship.

Khairuddin, who is a PAS central committee member, said this when asked to comment on the Umno stalwart Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah’s statement urging Umno ministers to withdraw from Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet.

Tengku Razaleigh, fondly known as Ku Li, made the call today following Bersatu’s decision to open its doors to non-Malay members.

“On the PN level, we are strong. On the Muafakat Nasional level, we comprise of  PAS and Umno and now (we) agree for Bersatu to join Muafakat.

“And all MPs and ministers have a good relationship with one another although they come from different parties,” he said in Slim River today.

Ku Li had said that Bersatu would no longer be qualified to be in a Malay-Muslim pact following its move to include non-Malay as members.

He said Bersatu’s change of direction meant that Umno could no longer be part of the cabinet and hinted that fresh elections should be called.

“(Resigning) should be done immediately because we do not want to waste time.

“We should focus on the youth who are having difficulty finding jobs because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Moreover, a matter as serious as this should be brought to the upcoming national party delegates meeting,” he added.

