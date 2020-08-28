IN SHOCK MOVE KU LI POINTS THE MALAY ‘KERIS’ AT MUHYIDDIN’S NECK – & INDIRECTLY AT ZAHID WHO HAS THE POWER TO ORDER UMNO MPs TO QUIT MUYIDDIN’S CABINET: INDEED, IT IS FITTING MUHYIDDIN & ZAHID DIE BY THEIR OWN RACIST SWORDS – FOR DUPING MALAYS, UMNO & PAS GRASSROOTS BY PAINTING SHAMEFUL ‘SHERATON MOVE’ AS A MALAY ‘TRIUMPH’ – THEN AT THE 11TH HOUR, FLIP-FLOP FOR THE SAKE OF A TRAITOROUS GANG LIKE AZMIN CARTEL
UMNO should quit the Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s cabinet as his party wants to go multiracial, despite seeking admission to the Malay-only Muafakat Nasional (MN), Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said today.
“Bersatu recently announced that it will allow non-Malays to enter the party and with this, Bersatu itself is not eligible to be part of MN,” Tengku Razaleigh said, referring to the pact between Umno and PAS which Bersatu has been invited to join.
“With the changes in Bersatu, Umno members who are part of the cabinet must withdraw from their position as soon as possible so that the country can focus more on vital issues,” the Gua Musang MP said in a statement.
While Umno has refused to join Bersatu in the formally registered Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, Bersatu wants to join MN, an unregistered alliance between Umno and PAS sealed last year to strengthen Muslim-Malay political cooperation.
He also said Umno should discuss “a matter as important as this” at its coming annual general assembly, due in December.
Muhyiddin last week said Bersatu will admit non-Malays. This will accommodate defectors from PKR who supported Muhyiddin’s move to take Bersatu out of Pakatan Harapan and form a new government in late February with Umno and PAS’ help.
Among those who quit PKR and now have positions in Muhyiddin’s government is Segamat MP Edmund Santhara, who is a non-Bumiputera and non-Muslim.
Other non-Muslim and non-Malay members in PKR are also said to be following suit.
Umno has nine ministers in Muhyiddin’s cabinet.
They are Ismail Sabri Yaakob (defence minister and senior minister), Annuar Musa (federal territories), Hishammuddin Hussein (foreign), Khairy Jamaluddin (science, technology and innovation), Noraini Ahmad (higher education), Adham Baba (health), Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (energy and natural resources), Halimah Sadique (national unity) and Reeza Merican Naina Merican (youth and sports). – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Last month, during a lavish ceremony welcoming the faction of former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali into Bersatu, Muhyiddin proposed a new chapter in the Malay native party to accommodate and allow non-Malay leaders to contribute and hold positions in the party.
The party currently allows non-Malays to join the party as associate members but they cannot hold leadership positions.
