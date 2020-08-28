LONG-TAINTED BY CORRUPTION SCANDALS DURING THEIR PKR DAYS, AZMIN & ZURAIDA NOW MUHYIDDIN’S TWIN HEADACHES: NOT ONLY HAS ‘WORST TRADE MINISTER’ AZMIN FAILED THE ECONOMY – HIS HENCHWOMAN ZURAIDA NOW RIDICULED AFTER INSISTING GUAN ENG RESPONSIBLE FOR ‘DIRECT AWARDS’ IN HER MINISTRY WHILE SHE REMAINED IGNORANT

KUALA LUMPUR: Former deputy international trade and industry minister Ong Kian Ming had described the present minister, Mohamed Azmin Ali, as the icon for the “worst Miti in Malaysian history”.
At a press conference at the DAP headquarters, the Serdang MP cited falls in trade numbers for April and May as among the 10 reasons for his criticisms of Azmin, who is also the senior minister for economy.
Ong said Malaysia experienced its largest trade decline in 20 years in May, when it fell by 27.8% from last year. “Even during the 2008 global financial crisis, the largest fall in monthly trade was 17.8% in August 2008.”
He cited Malaysia’s first monthly trade deficit in April this year after 269 consecutive months of trade surplus, and a 33% decline in manufacturing sales and 32% decline in industrial production index in the same month.
He said many people would attribute the fall in trade figures to the movement control order (MCO) but claimed that a number of problems experienced by the industry were because of a lack of leadership in Miti.
“For example, when Miti opened up its website to accept applications for the essential sector to continue operations, the website crashed many times,” he said, adding this probably contributed to the fall in economic output during the early period of the MCO.
“During this time, the supply chains in Malaysia were also disrupted and vegetables in Cameron Highlands couldn’t be delivered. This was because the approvals to operate, including those for the transport sector, were not carried out by Miti in a timely manner.”
Ong also cited the premature announcement of the reopening of the economy in early May without proper preparation as the SOPs had yet to be announced.
Zuraida says Guan Eng responsible for direct awards under her ministry
Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin today accused then finance minister Lim Guan Eng of “directly taking up” the approval of a project by her ministry without an open tender being called in 2019.
In a statement today, Zuraida said investigations by her ministry revealed that the contractor – Bumi Segar Indah Sdn Bhd – had approached Lim on Nov 26, 2018 where the latter “renegotiated” this project.
“Lim then advised Bumi Segar Indah to approach the Housing and Local Government Ministry to present and follow up with the formal proposal.
“Subsequently, the project was approved by the Finance Ministry, helmed by Lim, through a letter dated Feb 20, 2019 from the Finance Ministry to the Housing and Local Government Ministry secretary-general,” she said.
Malaysiakini is contacting Lim and Bumi Segar Indah for a response.
Zuraida said the other project, a software accounting system, was also approved by the Finance Ministry and involved “five separate ministries”.
The RM501,206.37 project was awarded to Century Software (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.
She did not provide further details for the second project.
Yesterday, Lim claimed former Harapan ministers who were now part of the Perikatan Nasional cabinet were in the know about the 101 directly awarded projects as they were raised during Harapan cabinet meetings.
Back in December 2019, Zuraida had paid an official visit to the Taman Beringin facility.
Lim has since urged Zuraida to take up her discontent with current Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz who published details of the 101 Harapan-era directly negotiated projects earlier this week.
Harapan’s critics have accused the coalition of reneging its purported promise to do away with direct award contracts during its 22 months administration.
This happened after Zafrul told Parliament that Harapan had signed 101 procurement contracts valued at RM6.61 billion without an open tender process.
Harapan figures have since pointed out that the coalition never promised to stop practising direct tender because it was not possible in some specific situation.
Moreover, item 23 of the coalition’s election manifesto stated that they were to implement open tenders as widely as possible to ensure transparency.
Yesterday, Lim argued that the Harapan administration had achieved this as only a small fraction, 0.07 percent, of the value of contracts issued by Harapan were for new direct award contracts, which in most cases could not be avoided.
He said the bulk of the direct award contracts were for legacy projects left by the BN administration or for contracts for suppliers where the Harapan administration had no options.
MKINI
.