MUHYIDDIN ON TRACK TO BE ‘MERDEKA DAY’ LAUGHING STOCK? ALL EYES ON WHETHER BACKDOOR PM WILL STILL OFFICIALLY LAUNCH HIS PERIKATAN PACT AS HYPED – AFTER MIC SCURRIES TO U-TURN, LAMBASTING BERSATU’S FAKE ‘MULTIRACIAL MOVE’ – EITHER WAY WITH ONLY PAS LEFT TO DIGNIFY PN, MUHYIDDIN HAS AS GOOD AS CHECKMATED HIMSELF
BERSATU’S move to accept non-Malay members into its fold is bad news for MIC as the Indian-based party will now have yet another rival for Indian support, said M. Saravanan.
Expressing disappointment with Bersatu’s move, the MIC deputy president said there are already a number of Indian-based parties in existence to cater for the small number of Indian population.
Bersatu, which is MIC’s ally in the ruling Perikatan Nasional pact, should just focus more on being a Malay-based party, he said.
“There are already a few Indian parties which have been approved by the government.
On Saturday, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said the party is reviewing its constitution to allow Malaysians of any race or religion to join its ranks and leadership.
Bersatu was formed to mirror Barisan Nasional lynchpin Umno’s agenda of fighting for Malay and Muslim rights, and its membership was opened only to Bumiputeras.
Muhyiddin said a committee led by Rais Yatim will study the matter before bringing it to the Bersatu leadership council (MPT).
“In the last MPT meeting, I brought a motion to enable associate members to contribute ideas, not only to become regular members, but also to give ideas and be involved in leadership.
“We will form a new division in Bersatu. We propose the formation of a new chapter that will allow allied members to hold office and contribute ideas to advance the party,” said Muhyiddin.
Saravanan said there are only two million Indians in the country and they are a small community.
“What if you divide it (Indian voters) into 20 parties… then it is not good. Why do the Indians need so many parties? It’s diluting us. They (Bersatu) should remain as a Bumiputera party and assist the Malays.”
Saravanan, who is also the human resources minister, said he aired his grouses to former PKR deputy president Mohamed Azmin Ali, who recently joined Bersatu and its secretary-general, Hamzah Zainudin.
“I have registered my concern and disappointment and said that they (Bersatu) shouldn’t do this.
“We (MIC) are not pleased with Bersatu starting a multiracial party.”
MIC has no issues with Muafakat Nasional, which is made up of three major Malay parties, Umno, PAS and Bersatu, as part of the ruling bloc, he said.
“We are all right with Barisan Nasional, and in MN, we are going in as a BN party. It’s a package as we have been working together for a long time.
“We have no issues working with all component parties but I feel that this is not the right time for Bersatu to become a multiracial party.”
MIC, set to join Perikatan Nasional, said yesterday it’s not signing up with the new pact.
Its secretary-general, M. Asojan, conveyed its decision to the Registrar of Societies on August 24.
Asojan wrote that that the party agreed to join PN on July 15 under the impression that BN would also be joining the pact headed by Bersatu.
“However, since Umno announced on July 29 that it will not be joining PN, the MIC central working committee’s decision on July 10 to join PN is now ineffective.
“Until a new decision is made by the MIC CWC, the previous decision to join PN is withdrawn,” he said in the letter.
Rais meanwhile told The Malaysian Insight that Bersatu is not planning on becoming a multiracial party but was exploring opening a new wing to accommodate non-Malay members without giving them full membership.
This is to enable more inclusivity for additional roles and even seats in elections. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
Sources: Perikatan to be officially launched on Merdeka Day, Azmin to be named info chief
KUALA LUMPUR — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is set to announce Perikatan Nasional (PN) as an official entity next week on the Merdeka Day, sources familiar with the matter have told Malay Mail.
Speaking anonymously, sources said the pact will consist of at least five parties: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, PAS, MIC, and two Sabah parties — Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).
“The announcement is likely to coincide with Merdeka Day, a symbolic date for the government,” one source told Malay Mail.
“Both STAR and SAPP want better seats and cooperation for the Sabah state election,” said another source from Sabah.
The launch of PN was already hinted at on Saturday by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, whose entry into Bersatu was just officially announced.
Another source close to Azmin also said that the senior minister is expected to be named as PN’s information chief at the launch ceremony, serving as the official spokesman of the pact.
Azmin has already been informally described as PN’s self-styled information chief in several of their events and in media reports.
Despite that, another source cautioned that the launch ceremony may not even happen on August 31, as there are still hiccups involving ally Umno that currently holds the most number of MPs supporting the PN government.
Last month, Umno president Ahmad Zahid said that his party will not join the informal PN coalition that controls the federal government, instead focusing on developing the Muafakat Nasional partnership with PAS and the rest of Barisan Nasional.
The source said that the top leadership of Umno, PAS and Bersatu are still holding talks about their cooperation as the Slim by-election is set to conclude this week, with the Sabah state election next.
“Discussion is currently very intense. Originally, Perikatan Nasional projected 12 parties to join under the coalition,” said the source.
“The discussion on coalition has also been intertwined with seat allocation for the parties. Not just for Sabah state election but the upcoming general election. At this time, nothing has concluded from the meetings yet,” he added.
He also referred to several statements from Umno leaders regarding seat negotiations with their allies, as well as pointing out photos uploaded by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang on his social media depicting Muhyiddin, Zahid, Azmin and himself with other party leaders meeting at the sidelines of Parliament.
Earlier this week, Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said Umno will only be discussing seat allocations among fellow parties and not through individuals including those who recently joined Bersatu, such as Azmin.
Additionally, Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin also said the council has decided that BN will contest in seats that it had lost due to defections since the last general election.
On August 10, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari confirmed that the application of the coalition to be formally registered was submitted to the Registrar of Societies (RoS).
Later on August 18, Bersatu Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said PN needed to make slight changes to its name in order to be approved by the RoS. – MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
