MUHYIDDIN PLUNGES INTO CHAOS – HIS GOVT VAINLY NAMED ‘PERIKATAN’ ADMINISTRATION NOW HAS NO NAME – AFTER FOOLISH MOVE TO ABSORB TRAITOROUS AZMIN CARTEL BACKFIRE – AS UMNO CHIEF ZAHID MAKES IT CLEAR BN SUPPORT FOR PN ONLY EXTENDS TO THEIR MPs & REPS – AND NOTHING FOR MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU PARTY

Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has claimed that the federal government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is a chaotic administration that can’t even decide what name to call itself.

“We do not know where the government today wants to take us. In fact, the current government has no name.

“Yesterday, MIC announced that they will not join Perikatan Nasional (PN). Then Umno announced that they will contest all the seats they won before, leaving not a single seat for those who moved (defected) to Bersatu.

“We do not know what kind of combination they are in. The government today is the most chaotic,” he said during a gathering at Felda Trolak Utara last night.

Mohamad, popularly known as Mat Sabu, was referring to the uncertain nature and composition of BN, Muafakat Nasional and PN.

Also present was former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is now leading his new party Pejuang.

The Kota Raja MP was in Slim to campaign for independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi who is being backed by Pejuang.

The Slim by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent BN’s Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib on July 15. Voting is set for Aug 29.

Amir will face Umno candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and independent S Santharasekaran.

Speaking in front of more than 1,000 attendees, Mat Sabu joked that the government was happy to hide behind the Covid-19 situation.

“Now they will say that investment is not coming in because of the coronavirus, tourists are not coming because of it too. After this, when Covid-19 is under control, I don’t know what they will say.

“But I am sure before the disease disappears, we will return to take over the federal government,” he said.

Mat Sabu served as defence minister in the Pakatan Harapan government that collapsed after 22 months, following defections by MPs aligned to Muhyiddin and former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.

Following this, Muhyiddin joined forces with BN, PAS, the Sarawak-based GPS and the Sabah-based GBS to form the PN alliance.

However, he is facing difficulty in registering it as an official coalition. – MKINI

Zahid stresses BN support to PN only involves its MP, assemblymen

Ahmad Zahid said he had informed Muhyiddin that UMNO and PBRS candidates will be using BN logo in the Sabah state election next month. – BERNAMA

TANJUNG MALIM: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has stressed again that the support given by Barisan Nasional (BN) to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government only involves the support from BN members of Parliament and assemblymen, not its component parties. He said this in response to the announcement made by MIC that it would not be joining PN as its component party but will continue supporting the leadership of the current government. “BN component parties, namely UMNO, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) are not joining PN as its new component parties. “This means that even though PN is registered and validated, MIC will not be part of Perikatan Nasional Protem Committee,” he told reporters when met at the BN Command Centre for the Slim by-election here today. Earlier, MIC secretary-general Datuk M. Asojan Muniandy was reported as saying that the party had initially agreed to join PN on the assumption that BN and UMNO would do the same. Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he had informed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that UMNO and PBRS candidates will be using BN logo in the Sabah state election next month. The Sabah election involving 1.12 million voters has been set on Sept 26 with the nomination on Sept 12 and early voting on Sept 22. — BERNAMA

MKINI / BERNAMA

.