MUHYIDDIN PLUNGES INTO CHAOS – HIS GOVT VAINLY NAMED ‘PERIKATAN’ ADMINISTRATION NOW HAS NO NAME – AFTER FOOLISH MOVE TO ABSORB TRAITOROUS AZMIN CARTEL BACKFIRE – AS UMNO CHIEF ZAHID MAKES IT CLEAR BN SUPPORT FOR PN ONLY EXTENDS TO THEIR MPs & REPS – AND NOTHING FOR MUHYIDDIN’S BERSATU PARTY
Amanah president Mohamad Sabu has claimed that the federal government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is a chaotic administration that can’t even decide what name to call itself.
“We do not know where the government today wants to take us. In fact, the current government has no name.
“Yesterday, MIC announced that they will not join Perikatan Nasional (PN). Then Umno announced that they will contest all the seats they won before, leaving not a single seat for those who moved (defected) to Bersatu.
“We do not know what kind of combination they are in. The government today is the most chaotic,” he said during a gathering at Felda Trolak Utara last night.
Also present was former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is now leading his new party Pejuang.
The Kota Raja MP was in Slim to campaign for independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi who is being backed by Pejuang.
The Slim by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent BN’s Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib on July 15. Voting is set for Aug 29.
Amir will face Umno candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz and independent S Santharasekaran.
Speaking in front of more than 1,000 attendees, Mat Sabu joked that the government was happy to hide behind the Covid-19 situation.
“Now they will say that investment is not coming in because of the coronavirus, tourists are not coming because of it too. After this, when Covid-19 is under control, I don’t know what they will say.
“But I am sure before the disease disappears, we will return to take over the federal government,” he said.
Mat Sabu served as defence minister in the Pakatan Harapan government that collapsed after 22 months, following defections by MPs aligned to Muhyiddin and former PKR deputy president Azmin Ali.
Following this, Muhyiddin joined forces with BN, PAS, the Sarawak-based GPS and the Sabah-based GBS to form the PN alliance.
However, he is facing difficulty in registering it as an official coalition. – MKINI
