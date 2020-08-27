WHERE NOW FOR ZAFRUL TO HIDE HIS FACE – OR WAS NAJIB & UMNO TRYING TO EMBARRASS MUHYIDDIN? AS EXPECTED IT’S MUHYIDDIN HIMSELF, ZURAIDA, AZMIN & RINA WHO ARE THE BIGGEST CULPRITS OF 101 DEALS – THE BULK DUE TO ‘LEGACY’ CONTRACTS INHERITED FROM DIRTY UMNO-BN INCLUDING KLANG VALLEY DOUBLE-TRACKING PROJECT- WHILE PAKATAN ACCOUNTED FOR ONLY 5% OF RM6.6 BIL DIRECT AWARDS

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has alleged that four key Bersatu figures were involved in government contracts that were awarded without open tender when they were part of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

He said this was based on the list of purported 101 contracts, valued at RM6.61 billion, released by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday.

The four Bersatu figures the Bagan MP claimed to have been involved are:

  • Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who was then the home minister, with a total value of contracts worth RM517.7 million.
  • Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin with a total value of contracts worth RM170.8 million.
  • International Trade and Industries Minister Azmin Ali, who was the economic affairs minister at the time, with contracts worth RM1.2 million in total.
  • Women, Family and Community Development Minister Rina Harun, who was former rural development minister, with a total value of contracts worth RM7.36 million.

At a press conference today, Lim said these four figures should have been completely aware of the nature of the direct award contracts because these issues were raised in cabinet.

This included big-ticket projects such as Phase 2 of the Klang Valley double-tracking project, which amounted to 67.7 percent of the RM6.61 billion cited by Zafrul.

“Whether those ‘pengkhianat‘ (treacherous) ministers were lying, sleeping during cabinet meetings or too busy planning the ‘Sheraton Move’, only they will know,” he added.

 

So far, Muhyiddin, Rina and Azmin have not commented about Zafrul’s revelations.

Zuraida has claimed that she was unaware of the two contracts awarded by her ministry that made the list.

One contract valued at RM170.3 million was for a solid waste disposal station at Taman Beringin, Jinjang Utara, Kuala Lumpur. It was awarded to Bumi Segar Sdn Bhd.

The second project, which was for the maintenance of the ministry’s financial and accounting system, worth RM501,206, was awarded to Century Software (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

However, critics have pointed out that Zuraida visited the waste disposal station in 2019 and this was documented on her Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Lim urged Zafrul to state if there were any wrongdoings in the directly awarded contracts by both the Harapan administration and the BN government.

He said Zafrul had admitted that direct awards are allowed under specific situations such as matters involving a crisis, national security or when the supplier is one of a kind.

“Zafrul should be transparent about direct award contracts during the BN era and most importantly, be transparent on direct award contracts approved by him.

“He must prove that these contracts were done properly and for public interest. Let the public evaluate which administration is accountable and transparent,” Lim added.

He urged the government not to apply double standards and not to only instruct the MACC to investigate the Harapan deals while overlooking those made by BN.

On Monday, Zafrul told Parliament that Harapan had awarded 101 contracts amounting to RM6.61 billion without open tender, prompting both sides of the floor to demand a full list, which he revealed yesterday.

Earlier today, Lim clarified that only 5.3 percent of the amount cited by Zafrul were direct award contracts by the Harapan administration and the rest were the result of contracts signed during BN’s time in government.

In view of this, Lim claimed that only 0.07 percent of the total procurements during the Harapan administration were made without the open tender process.

Harapan’s critics have claimed that the coalition had reneged on its election promise to do away with direct award contracts without open tenders.

However, Harapan leaders have pointed out that item 23 of its election manifesto promised to ensure widespread use of open tenders for government procurements, but never promised to stop direct awards as sometimes it cannot be avoided.

Harapan responsible for only 5.3 pct of RM6.61b direct awards – Guan Eng

Pakatan Harapan was only responsible for 5.3 percent of the directly awarded contracts worth RM6.6 billion mentioned by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz yesterday.

At a press conference at the Parliament lobby today, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng said most of the RM6.61 billion went to legacy projects (67.7 percent) and contracts for supplies or services (26.5 percent) taken on during the BN administration.

He stressed that Harapan was only responsible for a fraction (0.07 percent) of the directly awarded contracts during its 22 months in power, which were mostly due to reasons that could not be avoided.

The Bagan MP listed five legacy projects, with the largest being the Phase 2 of a Klang Valley double-tracking project which paid Dhaya Maju LTAT Sdn Bhd RM4.475 billion.

 

This deal was signed a day before Parliament was dissolved in March 2018 to a tune of RM5.265 billion and the contract was pared down after the Harapan administration took over.

Lim explained that the contract had to be renegotiated without a tender being called to avoid delays in the project, which began in 2016.

 

“Zafrul should be praising the Harapan administration because we saved RM790 million in taxpayers’ money,” he added.

Lim pointed out that four contracts under the International Trade and Industries Ministry that Zafrul listed were for ministerial events that took place in April 2018, prior to the change in government.

Those contracts for just two companies were valued at RM8.18 million, where Usaha Jana Sdn Bhd alone bagged projects worth RM7.543 million.

As for the 31 supply or services contracts which had to be continued, valued at RM1.753 billion, Lim said these services usually involved specialised suppliers or a monopoly.

For instance, the Communications and Multimedia Ministry had to rent a multiplexer and acquire the infrastructure or network facilities for digital TV at a cost of RM254 million because it didn’t have a choice.

“The contract which appointed Mytv Broadcasting Sdn Bhd was made in 2014 by the BN administration,” Lim added.

Other contracts, he said, included paying Telekom Malaysia Bhd RM94 million for the Malaysian Emergency Response Reservices or “999” emergency number.

As for the 5.3 percent which involved “new” directly awarded contracts undertaken by the Harapan government, amounting to RM352 million, Lim said half the amount was for a new solid waste transfer station in Jinjang Utara.

He pointed out that this project came under the Housing and Local Government Ministry headed by Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin (above).

“Perhaps it’s better for the minister, who has refuted claims of being involved in direct awards, to explain what happened,” Lim added.

According to Lim, two other examples of spending where a direct award could not be avoided involved the RM70 million paid to Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (a government agency) and RM2.98 million paid to Global Vetineries Sdn Bhd (a private company) for a rabies prevention project in Sarawak.

The controversy over the directly awarded contracts erupted after Zafrul told Parliament on Monday that the Harapan administration gave out 101 contracts without an open tender process.

Following this, MPs from both sides of the floor demanded that he release the full list of projects, which he complied to doing yesterday.

Harapan’s critics have accused the coalition of reneging on its promise to only perform government procurements through open tender.

However, Harapan leaders have repeatedly pointed out that item 23 of its election manifesto pledged to conduct open tenders as widely as possible and never promised to do away with the practice, as it was needed in some specific circumstances.

governance.

Zuraida claims direct award contracts approved without her knowledge

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin claimed that she was unaware of the two contracts worth RM170 million awarded through direct negotiation by her ministry during the Pakatan Harapan era.

“I would like to emphasise that the projects were approved without my knowledge.

“As such, I give my assurance that the ministry would probe the issue,” the former PKR leader said in a statement this afternoon.

Yesterday, Zuraida had insisted that she was not involved in offering any direct tender contracts when she headed the ministry under Harapan which took over Putrajaya in 2018.

One of the contracts awarded by Zuraida’s ministry was the RM170.3 million solid waste disposal station at Taman Beringin, Jinjang Utara, Kuala Lumpur. It was awarded to Bumi Segar Sdn Bhd.

The second project, the maintenance of the ministry’s financial and accounting system worth RM501,206 project, was awarded to Century Software (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

On Monday, Zafrul claimed that former finance minister Lim Guan Eng had approved 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion through direct negotiations during Harapan’s administration.

The claim had prompted bipartisan calls – including from Lim – to release details of the contracts.

Zafrul then released a list of the contracts yesterday and said direct awards were allowed under the Financial Procedure Act 1957 and by the Treasury rules.

