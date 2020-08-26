POOR UMNO – NOT A SINGLE DECENT LEADER! IF MAT HASAN SUCH A PURE MALAY – WHY DON’T OPEN THE DOOR TO BERSATU & PEJUANG? BUT INSTEAD UMNO NO.2 TOO COWARDLY TO OPENLY SNUB MUHYIDDIN & MAHATHIR, FOCUSES ON UMNO-PAS ‘UNITY’ – AND BLAMES THE ‘PENUMPANG’ NON-MALAYS FOR LIVING IN BIG HOUSES WHILE THE LANDLORD MALAYS BECOME ‘SQUATTERS’ LIVING IN THE BACKYARD

“Let us forget which party we are from, the most important thing is our race and religion,” he told a crowd of supporters who showed up at the campaign event for Umno/BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz.

“Muafakat Nasional came together when two of the country’s biggest Malay-based parties joined hands and we need to stay determined and united in order to see the Malays in this country succeed,” he added.

Mohamad (above), who is popularly known as Mat Hasan, said there would be quarters who would be threatened by this unity and try to divide it through slander.

He did not refer to the Bersatu party of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin when discussing the importance of Malay unity.

“Muafakat is a tree with shady branches protecting us from the rain and heat. Let us continue to grow it, so it will bear fruits later,” he said, when asked to comment if the Pejuang party of ex-premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad could eat into the Malay voter base in Slim.

Pejuang and the Pakatan Harapan coalition are backing independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, while a third independent, S Santharasekaran, is also contesting the by-election which will take place on Aug 29.

The by-election is being held after incumbent assemblyperson Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib passed away last month. He held the seat for four terms.

At a press conference later, Mohamad urged supporters of BN and Muafakat to come out and vote to ensure they win the Slim by-election.

He claimed that the Malay parties had allowed themselves to be split in the 2018 general election and fell for the slander and false promises of the Harapan coalition.

“Falling asleep and falling for the sweet promises led to the result that the Umno government for 62 years has fallen and we lost power.

“Therefore the time has come to consolidate so that the unity of the Malays can be returned back not just to its former strength but even more mightily than before,” said Mohamad.

The Rantau assemblyperson caused a stir in last year’s Semenyih by-election when he claimed that Malays have been sidelined in their own land following the 14th general election.

“The people who should be landlords have become squatters in the small house in the backyard. Those who were previously ‘penumpang’ (squatters), clinging to the legs of our nation’s fighters, asking to live alongside us in our homeland, now live in the big house,” he had said.

MKINI

.