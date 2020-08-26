SHOCK REVELATION – DESPERATE TO BOOTICK MUHYIDDIN OR NOT, UMNO & PAS CHIEFS SENT OFFICIAL LETTER ACCEPTING BERSATU INTO MN – EVEN BEFORE MUHYIDDIN AGREED TO JOIN: YET UNDER THE GUISE OF ‘MALAY UNITY’, ARROGANT ANNUAR MUSA NOW AS GOOD AS TELLS FURIOUS PARTY GRASSROOTS TO TAKE IT OR LEAVE IT – TOE THE PARTY LINE & ACCEPT BERSATU INTO MN
KUALA LUMPUR— Umno and PAS have agreed to accept Parti Bumiputra Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) as a member of Muafakat Nasional (MN), said its secretariat co-secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
He said an official letter of agreement had been sent to Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on August 13, before the official response to Bersatu’s willingness to join MN, signed by Muhyiddin himself, was received on August 18.
“The matter was discussed carefully and in depth by the MN Steering Committee co-chaired by the Umno Deputy President and the PAS Deputy President on August 6 before the official letter was sent to Bersatu,” he said in a ‘post’ on his Facebook page today.
“On that basis, Umno had agreed that MN accepted the participation of Bersatu and would like to see with the participation, consolidation and unity of the Malays grow stronger in line with the MN charter which was recorded prior to this,” he said.
— Bernama
.