CIRCLE OF BETRAYAL EXPANDS – KARMA HAUNTS MUHYIDDIN’S UNHOLY BERSATU-UMNO-PAS PACT: REVOLT NOW NOT ONLY IN UMNO – BUT ALSO IN PAS – WITH UNHAPPY PAS VETERANS SET TO BETRAY UMNO CANDIDATE & BACK PRO-PEJUANG MAN IN SLIM

Amanah vice president Mahfuz Omar claimed that PAS veterans in the constituency have expressed their discontent with the party working together with Umno.

Mahfuz, who is the Pokok Sena MP, said that PAS supporters who are over 50 have told him they would instead cast their votes for the independent candidate Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi.

“This is my fourth time in Slim. In general, PAS supporters aged 50 and above have clearly shown their support for Amir. This will translate during the voting day.

“I was surprised too when they expressed their commitment to vote for Amir. Although they did not declare that they would leave PAS, they told that they were not happy that PAS is now working with Umno and supporting kleptocrats,” Mahfuz said.

He was speaking during a press conference in Slim today.

Amir, who is backed by Pejuang, is contesting the state seat against BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz. The other independent candidate is former teacher S Santharasekaran.

The by-election is being held after the incumbent assemblyperson Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib passed away last month. He held the seat for four terms.

The polling day is set on Aug 29.

Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad also urged PAS supporters to remember the 2009 incident when the Pakatan Rakyat-led Perak government collapsed after only 11 months in power due to defectors.

“Many PAS supporters are not comfortable with the direction the party is going now. What happened in Perak (in 2009) was condemned by the late (Kelantan MB) Nik Abdul Aziz Nik Mat.

“Out of respect to Nik Aziz, we urged PAS to return to politics with dignity and manners,” Khalid said.

By-election tests water on Umno-PAS cooperation

Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said the Slim by-election served as a test for Umno and PAS supporters.

“Based on our experience, it’s the nature of PAS supporters to not support Umno. Likewise, Umno supporters don’t support PAS.

“Surely there are PAS supporters who will not vote for the Umno candidate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amanah Perak chairperson Asmuni Awi said that his party machinery in Slim will make sure that PAS supporters don’t come out and support BN.

“Our objective is to make sure PAS supporters don’t come out and support… we will not give an easy way out (to BN),” he said.

