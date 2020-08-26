BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR SENDS DAYDREAMING ANWAR ANOTHER TOXIC WARNING – EVEN AS LONG-TIME PROTEGE AZMIN, COINCIDENTALLY OR NOT, REVEALS ‘BIG SECRET’ WITH MUHYIDDIN: PKR SET TO LOSE 6 MPs IF MUHYIDDIN ‘PAYS UP’ TO REPLACE 6 UMNO MPs ON TRACK TO JAIL – INCLUDING NAJIB

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today alleged that his successor Muhyiddin Yassin was “afraid” of losing the support of six MPs and was now seeking “replacements”.

“He is finding replacements. Where from? Perhaps PKR. But the cost is high,” wrote Mahathir on his blog “chedet.cc” today.

So far, Muhyiddin had managed to pass legislation in Parliament with the support of 111 MPs at most while the opposition mustered no better than 109 in opposing.

According to Mahathir, Muhyiddin’s was on thin ice because five Umno MPs might be convicted while one, Najib Abdul Razak, had already been convicted and was appealing.

In his post titled Kekeliruan (Confusion) today, Mahathir said there was a lot of confusion in politics today beginning with Bersatu which was formed to take on Najib.

He also took note that Bersatu – a bumiputera-centric party he founded in 2017 – was now pivoting towards multiracialism and yet it was pursuing membership in Muafakat Nasional, an overtly Malay-Muslim alliance between PAS and Umno.

 

Mahathir alleged that Bersatu’s grassroots have been leaving for the new party he formed, known as Pejuang.

“Bersatu has a lot of leaders, but not many that want to be led. It’s a party (devoid of members). The grassroots are with Pejuang.

“In the next election, Bersatu will not have the support of Umno and PAS, nor Pakatan Harapan. Bersatu might close its doors (and its members) will join Umno.

“That would be the end of the party that was stolen. Muhyiddin has a headache. He has nowhere to go.

“If you look for trouble, you will find it,” said Mahathir.  

Azmin’s ‘big secret’ poem ignites Facebook bards

Senior Minister Azmin Ali today alluded that he and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin have been keeping a “big secret” and left clues in a three-verse pantun (Malay poem) as to what it was.

The first two verses suggested that the country was under an immediate threat from a dragon, presumably a reference to Covid-19 and that there was no such thing as the “Sheraton Move”.

The final verse then suggested that Azmin and Muhyiddin decided to work together to save Malaysia in what he termed as a langkah kanan (strategic move).

Both Azmin and Muhyiddin were key figures in the fall of the Pakatan Harapan administration in February in what is now commonly called the “Sheraton Move”.

On Feb 23, a group of then PKR MPs led by Azmin held a celebratory dinner at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya for Bersatu MPs and MPs from then opposition parties.

These MPs would eventually form the current Perikatan Nasional government.

Within three hours of Azmin posting the poem on his Facebook page, he had received close to 1,000 comments.

A significant number of replies contained poems which emulated the phrasing and tone of Azmin’s pantun, with some making reference to a sex video controversy which allegedly occurred in Sandakan, Sabah.

Although Azmin was tied to the controversy, police investigations have concluded that no one would be prosecuted for now as individuals in the video could not be positively identified.

Other Facebook poets responded to Azmin by describing the “Sheraton Move” as an act of treachery against voters who supported him and Harapan during the last general election.

Azmin and nine other MPs loyal to him had recently joined Bersatu which Muhyiddin leads.

Their entry is expected to change the very fabric of Bersatu because Azmin’s followers are multiethnic, prompting speculation that the party would pivot towards multiracialism.

