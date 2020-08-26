BOMBSHELL – MAHATHIR SENDS DAYDREAMING ANWAR ANOTHER TOXIC WARNING – EVEN AS LONG-TIME PROTEGE AZMIN, COINCIDENTALLY OR NOT, REVEALS ‘BIG SECRET’ WITH MUHYIDDIN: PKR SET TO LOSE 6 MPs IF MUHYIDDIN ‘PAYS UP’ TO REPLACE 6 UMNO MPs ON TRACK TO JAIL – INCLUDING NAJIB

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad today alleged that his successor Muhyiddin Yassin was “afraid” of losing the support of six MPs and was now seeking “replacements”.

“He is finding replacements. Where from? Perhaps PKR. But the cost is high,” wrote Mahathir on his blog “chedet.cc” today.

So far, Muhyiddin had managed to pass legislation in Parliament with the support of 111 MPs at most while the opposition mustered no better than 109 in opposing.

According to Mahathir, Muhyiddin’s was on thin ice because five Umno MPs might be convicted while one, Najib Abdul Razak, had already been convicted and was appealing.

This group, said Mahathir, might be disqualified as MPs meaning Bersatu and PN would no longer have the majority to govern.

In his post titled Kekeliruan (Confusion) today, Mahathir said there was a lot of confusion in politics today beginning with Bersatu which was formed to take on Najib.

He also took note that Bersatu – a bumiputera-centric party he founded in 2017 – was now pivoting towards multiracialism and yet it was pursuing membership in Muafakat Nasional, an overtly Malay-Muslim alliance between PAS and Umno.

Mahathir alleged that Bersatu’s grassroots have been leaving for the new party he formed, known as Pejuang.

“Bersatu has a lot of leaders, but not many that want to be led. It’s a party (devoid of members). The grassroots are with Pejuang.

“In the next election, Bersatu will not have the support of Umno and PAS, nor Pakatan Harapan. Bersatu might close its doors (and its members) will join Umno.

“That would be the end of the party that was stolen. Muhyiddin has a headache. He has nowhere to go.

“If you look for trouble, you will find it,” said Mahathir.

