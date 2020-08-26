COINCIDENCE OR NOT, THE COURTS KEEPS ‘FAVORING’ MUHYIDDIN & CO: ANOTHER OF NAJIB’S CHILDREN GETS TO SHAKE OFF RM10 MIL TAX CASE – WHILE ZAHID GETS TO HAVE HIS CORRUPTION TRIAL POSTPONED AFTER WITNESS FALLS ‘ILL’ – AND MUSA AMAN WINS BID TO LET COURT DECIDE IF HE WAS VALIDLY OUSTED BY SHAFIE AS CM EVEN THOUGH SABAH ASSEMBLY ALREADY DISSOLVED
The Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) application for summary judgment against former premier Najib Abdul Razak’s daughter Nooryana Najwa over RM10.3 million income tax bill has been dismissed by the High Court in Shah Alam today.
In her ruling, judge Faizah Jamaludin said the affidavit submitted by the IRB did not verify the belief that there was no merit to Nooryana’s defence.
For the record, summary judgment is a judgment entered by a court for one party against another summarily without a full trial.
The Star reported that the court raised concern on the certificate issued by IRB on the application under Section 142 of the Income Tax Act, as it was not signed by the director-general of the board himself.
The certificate was signed by an assistant director of the IRB’s legal department.
The judge further stated that there was no written authorisation by IRB to proof that the person who signed the certificate had been authorised by the director-general to sign the certificate, nor the person had been gazetted for the purpose.
Faizah said her decision was not based on the merit of whether the assessment was excessive, incorrect or out of time.
The court fixed Sept 8 for case management.
IRB was represented by Norhisham Ahmad and Al-Humidallah Idrus, while Muhammad Farhan Shafee and Wee Yeong Kang appeared for Nooryana.
In July last year, IRB filed a writ of summons against Nooryana seeking RM10.3 million in unpaid taxes from 2011 to 2017.
However, she questioned the move by the government, which was then under Pakatan Harapan administration, to tax her over money which she claimed was given by her wealthy husband, Daniyar Kessikbayev, and his family.
She had filed an appeal with the Special Commissioner of Income Tax. – MKINI
Witness ill, so Zahid’s trial postponed
KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today postponed the hearing of former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s corruption trial after a prosecution witness fell sick.
Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi told judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah they received a message from Mazlina Mazlan @ Ramly stating that she was on sick leave.
“We will produce her medical certificate on Friday. We will proceed with the defence’s cross-examination then,” he said.
Mazlina, who was Zahid’s former executive secretary from 2011 to 2018, had previously testified that Zahid had allowed her to use a stamp with his signature to issue Yayasan Akalbudi cheques to settle credit card bills.
Sazilee also told the court the prosecution was ready to make submissions on the testimony of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission investigating officer Fairul Rafiq Hamirudin on Friday afternoon.
The defence has objected to seven paragraphs in Fairul’s statement on grounds they were based on hearsay and personal opinion.
Zahid’s lawyer, Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, said they did not object to today’s postponement.
Zahid is facing 47 charges of criminal breach of trust involving family-run Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, money laundering and accepting bribes for various projects involving millions during his tenure as home minister. – FMT
Musa wins bid to let court decide if validly removed as Sabah CM
PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court in a majority 2-1 ruling today allowed a leave application by Musa Aman for a declaration that he was the rightful Sabah chief minister after the conclusion of the 15th legislative election in 2018.
Judge Abdul Rahman Sebli said the merit of Musa’s appeal must be heard as the questions of law posed were of grave importance.
“This ought to be solved by the apex court and cannot be left hanging,” he said.
Rahman said the people of Sabah had the right to know whether Musa’s removal was done in accordance with the Sabah constitution.
Judge Zabariah Mohd Yusof concurred with Rahman.
Bench chairman Mohd Zawawi Salleh, who was in the minority, said the applicants had failed to cross the threshold under Section 96 of the Courts of Judicature Act for the appeal to be heard.
“The questions posed had no practical effect and is a fruitless exercise, ” he said.
He said the apex court would not decide on an academic issue even if it was of general importance.
He said the 15th state assembly had been dissolved on July 30 and an election must be held within 60 days.
Zawawi added that the Election Commission had fixed nomination day for the 73 seats on Sept 12 while polling day is on Sept 26.
Musa was present to hear the verdict but told reporters he would issue a statement later.
On Nov 28, the Court of Appeal struck out Musa’s appeal against the High Court’s decision to dismiss his claim.
A three-member bench, comprising Mohamad Zabidin Mohd Diah, Kamardin Hashim and Rhodzariah Bujang, had allowed a preliminary objection by Douglas Lind, the lawyer for incumbent Sabah chief minister Shafie Apdal.
Kamardin said they allowed the preliminary objection, which effectively struck out the appeal, after agreeing with Shafie’s lawyer that the case was academic.
He said although the issues raised in the appeal on the rightful chief minister of Sabah were significant, they were not of outstanding public importance.
“Even if the projected appeal were to succeed, that would not make him (Musa) the new chief minister again as he does not meet the threshold under Article 6(3) of the Sabah state constitution,” said Kamardin, who delivered the 51-page judgment of the court.
Before this, High Court judge Yew Jen Kie had relied on the Perak case to hold that Sabah Governor Juhar Mahiruddin, the first respondent in Musa’s lawsuit, had the power to dismiss the chief minister.