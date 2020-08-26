SHAFIE DRAWS THE BIG NAMES – EX-CJ MALANJUM TO CONTEST FOR WARISAN IN SABAH POLLS? IF SO, ANWAR SHOULD NOT BE SO PETULANT – AND STEP ON THE GAS TO HELP WARISAN-PLUS WHICH INCLUDES PAKATAN SECURE A LANDSLIDE

KIMANIS: Speculations of former Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum contesting in the upcoming Sabah polls have intensified, after Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal did not dismiss such possibilities.

“More time is needed… when the time comes. There aren’t any announcements yet and forms aren’t filled up, ” he said.

Shafie was responding to reporters who asked whether Malanjum would contest in the coming state polls during a press conference held after officiating at a new multipurpose hall in Bongawan, Kimanis, on Wednesday (Aug 26).

Murmurs of Malanjum contesting in the 16th state polls were rife, after a list purportedly featuring Warisan candidates made rounds on social media last week.

According to the list, Malanjum was picked to contest under a Warisan ticket in the Bingkor state seat, which is located in the Keningau parliamentary constituency.

Malanjum joined the judicial service in 1992 as Judicial Commissioner and eventually served as a High Court judge.

In August 2002, Malanjum was appointed a judge at the Court of Appeal and was promoted to the Federal Court three years later.

His appointment at the age of 52 made him the youngest judge then to sit at the country’s highest court.

Malanjum is also the first Sabah native to be appointed a judge in the High Court, Court of Appeal and subsequently the Federal Court.

He was later appointed as the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak on July 26,2006.

On July 11,2018, Malanjum became the first East Malaysian to be appointed as the ninth Chief Justice of Malaysia and later retired on April 12,2019.

ANN

.