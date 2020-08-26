MUAFAKAT IS AS GOOD AS DEAD! REVOLT IN UMNO SWEEPS LIKE WILDFIRE – ZAHID GETS A WARNING HE CANNOT IGNORE – SACK BERSATU FROM MN OR WE’LL SACK YOU FROM UMNO! BUT WHAT IF PROMISCUOUS HADI & CO REFUSE TO PLAY BALL – WILL UMNO & PAS PART WAYS TOO?

BERSATU is a soulless political party that floats like a waterlily without roots. They have sacrificed their original struggle for the Malays by accepting the party-less floaters led by Mohamed Azmin Ali, formerly of PKR, last Sunday.

Three years after Dr Mahathir Mohamed established the party to house ex-Umbo floaters dissatisfied with former prime minister Najib Razak, Muhyiddin Yassin has completely abandoned the founding principles of Bersatu and changed it to a multiracial party to accommodate Azmin and gang for personal political expediency.

Bersatu struggled under Dr Mahathir to attract a membership of an estimated 100,000 Malays but has now bastardised its founding principles to cast its membership net wider to attract non-Malays and set an ambitious target of a million members as announced yesterday by its secretary-general.

I doubt non-Malays will embrace this radical change and join Bersatu when they can join time-tested multiracial parties such as PKR and DAP.

Bersatu under Muhyiddin plans to continue its callous behaviour of continuous betrayal of the Malays and Muslims by applying to join Muafakat Nasional, which is a coalition founded by Umno and PAS on a common charter to defend the Malays and Islam.

Bersatu, which was a Malay party when it applied to join MN two weeks ago, has shape-shifted to become a multiracial over the last weekend after it was accepted by MN top leaders.

This record of deception begs a review of the proposed inclusion of Bersatu into MN as treacherous behaviour cannot be tolerated in MN.

It is easy for a waterlily like Bersatu to shift positions and abandon its principles because it is a party without grassroots and moves around where the political currents takes it.

But the leaders of grassroots-based parties like Umno and PAS cannot accept shapeshifters like Bersatu into MN without the approval of the members.

They cannot overlook the members’ distrust of Bersatu. Umno Youth Pulai Division demands the supreme council of MN to re-evaluate the membership of Bersatu into the MN coalition.

It goes against the principles of MN and presents serious risk to the coalition by Bersatu, the serial betrayer.

* Muhammad Shaqib Shahrilnizam is Pulai Umno Youth information chief.

