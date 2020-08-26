MUHYIDDIN-HADI ‘SANDIWARA’? FINALLY COPS SUMMON ARROGANT PAS MINISTER WHO FLOUTED QUARANTINE – BUT AFTER TAKING HIS STATEMENT, WHAT WILL THEY DO?

PLANTATION Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali has been told to present himself today at Bukit Aman police headquarters to give a statement regarding his failure to quarantine upon returning to Malaysia from abroad last month.

“He will give his statement on the case tomorrow,” CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said when contacted yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the case of Khairuddin had been handed to the police for investigation.

The Health Ministry had fined Khairuddin RM1,000 on August 7 for flouting the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342).