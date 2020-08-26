IN SABAH, MUHYIDDIN & AZMIN WREAK HAVOC – TOTAL DISUNITY AS PN BARGES IN, LOCKS HORNS WITH BN FOR ‘TERRITORY’: ‘AT LEAST WARISAN-PLUS UNITED BEHIND SHAFIE’ – ONLY ANWAR PLAYING SPOIL SPORT!

FOR the first time in two decade, an iconic but a long ignored symbol of Sabah’s desire for more autonomy will festoon its political landscape next month.

Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) “handshake” logo will be seen in the Sabah elections after a long absence – since the 1999 national polls, when it was used for the last time.

The return of the PBS logo is indicative of the jostling for influence and voters’ attention in a crowded and heated field of competing parties and shifting alliances.

Opposition parties PBS and STAR are sticking with their own logos even as others such as Sabah Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Sabah (PPBM) continue to bicker over creating a unified opposition front.

“Warisan Plus” allies, meanwhile, are thinking of using Parti Warisan Sabah’s “kapal layar” as a common logo to reflect their status as the former government.

It is important to agree on logos, said analysts, as most voters choose according to these symbols on the ballot paper since candidates for state assembly are rarely household names.

Victory will likely go to the political bloc that is most unified in terms of branding, messaging and seat distribution, analysts said.

The reversion to the old PBS logo is to revive the party’s brand as an advocate for regional autonomy, at a time when such a desire is strong among Sabahans, said PBS information chief Joniston Bangkuai.

“It is also to reflect our position. We are not in Perikatan Nasional and we are no longer a BN component. We are a BN- and PN-friendly party, but we are on our own,” said Bangkuai, who is the Kiulu assemblyman.

The decision was also based on the request from members and supporters who want to express PBS’ independence and fight for autonomy, he said.

“We are confident that people will remember and recognise the logo as we are the longest surviving local political party in Sabah.”

PBS was formed in 1986 and had contested in all general elections against the BN until the 1999 polls. In 2002, it joined BN but left in 2018 after the coalition lost the 14th general election.

‘Warisan Plus’ allies are thinking of using Parti Warisan Sabah’s ‘kapal layar’ as their common logo to reflect their status as the former government. – The Malaysian Insight pic by Irwan Majid, August 26, 2020.

Messy alliances

A wish to build on the brand is also behind Warisan’s proposal for its allies to use the “kapal layar”, as it has become the symbol of the former Sabah government which was led by a Sabah-based party.

In a contest with multiple parties – PN, Sabah BN, Parti Cinta Sabah and Liberal Democratic Party – having a unified symbol will help Warisan Plus stand out.

“I think it is more important to show how we can be united under one roof and having one logo is an indicator,” Warisan president and ex-chief minister Mohd Shafie Apdal was reported as saying.

Shafie also said the use of a single logo would provide some clarity to the people when deciding who to vote for.

The matter is still being hotly debated within PKR, said a party official as there are those who insist the party use its red-blue-white “eye” logo.

“We’ve contested using our logo before, since the Likas by-election (in 2000) and managed to win,” said the official who requested anonymity.

“Also we are not officially part of any Sabah alliance as Warisan is not part of Pakatan Harapan. So some feel it is best to use our own logo. But we have not reached a final decision yet.”

The DAP rocket may yet feature in the Sabah elections as talks are still ongoing between the electoral partners over the symbol under which they will stand. – The Malaysian Insight file pic, August 26, 2020.

Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin said the party is open to the idea but admits that there are differences of opinion.

“Some of us feel that using the rocket logo has not been a problem as we have won using it. But talks are still on-going and we have not reached a decision yet.”

Warisan has built up a strong reputation during its two year administration to make the logo recognisable among Sabahans, said political analyst Dr Jeneri Amir.

“The most important is that they all agree to compromise and use the logo. It is also important to agree on seat distribution so that the parties don’t face each other in the polls,” said Jeneri, an expert on East Malaysian politics.

But despite Warisan Plus’ impasse over the common logo, the disagreements are nothing compared to the infighting and public spat among the opposition.

“In the opposition, they can’t even settle on who is in which alliance and who shall contest what seat,” said Sabah DAP’s Chan.

“There is Bersatu-Sabah Umno-Parti Cinta Sabah. And then there is PN-Sabah BN-Gabungan Sabah. We don’t know who is where. It is a mess.

“They can’t even agree on a chief ministerial candidate. I believe that Warisan Plus is more united and at least we have a common leader, who is Shafie.”

