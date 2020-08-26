BOMBSHELL – JEALOUSY-CENTRIC PAS LEADERS WORSE THAN KINDERGARTEN KIDS – MUHYIDDIN SHOULD MAKE THEM LORRY DRIVERS TRANSPORTING VEGETABLES SINCE THEY CAN’T UNDERSTAND THEIR OWN QUARANTINE RULES: YET ‘BEHOLDEN’ MUHYIDDIN CONTINUES TO HELP HIS ‘COVIDIDIOTS’ COVER-UP – FOR FEAR OF LOSING THEIR CRUCIAL POLITICAL SUPPORT

For several months since the entertainment brought by “Doraemon” Minister Rina Mohd Harun, “Warm Water” Health Minister Adham Baba and “TikTok” Higher Education Minister Noraini Ahmad, life has been very boring. If there’s one crown jewel that the backdoor government of Muhyiddin possesses, it has to be its truckload of arrogant yet moronic ministers.

While there’s no cure for Covid-19, it’s also true that there’s no cure for stupid. But when you mix these two magic ingredients together, voila, the formula produces a new breakthrough product – Covidiots (plural due to its highly infectious nature). It seems this country has been infected with a new variant of Coronavirus called Covidiots, and it’s spreading like wildfire.

Everything started when Prime Minister Muhyiddin quietly granted permission to his Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister – Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali – to visit Turkey from July 3-7. While it’s still unclear whether the minister was on an official visit or a personal trip, he brought along his family members and some government officials.

Turkey had more than 208,000 cases and 5,260 deaths in July 7. During the minister’s stay in Turkey between July 3 and July 7 alone, the country saw 5,613 new Coronavirus cases and dozens of deaths. Clearly, the prime minister has to explain his reckless decision in allowing his minister to visit a high-risk country, which is now the 18th most infected country in the world.

The National Security Council’s SOP says that all returnees from overseas are tested on arrival and those with negative results must serve their 14-day quarantine, while those who tested positive are sent immediately to a hospital for further treatment. Mr. Khairuddin, perhaps thought he and his families were VIPs, arrogantly ignored and skipped the home quarantine rules.

But this is no longer about a minister accorded the special privilege of bypassing the quarantine rules. This is also no longer about double standard practiced by the so-called holy “Malay-Muslim” Perikatan Nasional government consisting of three biggest Malay-Muslim parties – PPBM (Bersatu), UMNO and PAS.

The scandal has morphed into a comical drama of how the PAS Islamist party tries very hard to defend its own minister. It appears that upon Khairuddin’s return from Istanbul without undergoing the compulsory quarantine, he has brought back the virus and infected his fellow colleagues. The Covidiots variant of the virus has first infected the party’s mouthpiece – Harakahdaily.

After the minister’s irresponsible act was exposed by Opposition MP Teresa Kok, who was the former minister of the same Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities, PAS’ Harakahdaily swung into action and accused Teresa of being jealous because Khairuddin was doing better than her. Of course, it was PAS’ usual diversion tactic of fanning anti-Chinese sentiment.

The chest-thumping PAS media said – “In the five months since taking over the ministry, the people can see how proactive and aggressive the minister has been in carrying out his responsibilities compared to Kok when she held the position for 22 months. Don’t politicise everything out of jealousy towards the achievement of the government and minister. Teresa was jealous of her replacement’s performance.”

Unexpectedly, unlike PAS’ past success in stirring up racial and religion sentiments among the Malays that the Muslims and Malay Rulers have lost power to the “Chinese, Christians and Communists”, it didn’t work this round. This time, it’s a clear cut double standard and arrogance displayed by the PAS minister. The Malay community flocked to social media to condemn the government.

The Covidiots then spread to PAS’ deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. He argued that the issue was no longer important because the actions of his colleague, Khairuddin, did not trigger any new cluster, regardless how irresponsible he was. According to the new twisted logic of Tuan Ibrahim, only those who breached the quarantine and created a new cluster should be penalised.

But if that’s true, then why did a 72-year-old woman, Nur Emah Mohamad Hashim, was jailed 1-day and fined RM8000 for violating a home quarantine order – even though she did not trigger any new cluster? Does that mean the poor woman must be refunded RM7000 and all the ministers, including PM Muhyiddin, spend 1-day in prison to compensate the wrongful imprisonment of the woman?

Again, PAS’ silly mission to rescue its minister failed. The PAS’ No. 2 leader was bombarded with criticism on the social media, online news media, forums and whatnot. Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Minister of Environment and Water, was mocked by netizens especially the Malay community for his stupidity in understanding a simple basic problem.

That was like arguing that a terrorist should not be charged or jailed if his explosive-packed suicide vest failed to explode. Most importantly, the bomb didn’t go off and kill people – based on Tuan Ibrahim’s logic. It was also like saying drunk drivers, when caught, cannot be prosecuted as long as he didn’t run down or injure any people.

Seriously infected by Covidiots, Tuan Ibrahim refused to give up but continued his uncontrollable stupidity. He unleashed a new justification to defend Khairuddin. He now argues that since lorry drivers transporting vegetables to Singapore are not quarantined, there was no reason to insist that the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister must be quarantined.

Again, the PAS deputy president was bashed on the Internet until the kingdom comes. If the Islamist party is so jealous of the special privilege enjoyed by vegetable lorry drivers, perhaps all the ministers should seriously consider a career change. You can bet your last dollar that those lorry drivers would not only gladly swap their job with PAS ministers, but also obey the quarantine rules.

Based on the number of comments from the Malay community slamming the jaw-dropping comparison between a minister and lorry drivers, the Islamist party has done a marvelous job insulting people’s intelligence. If Minister Ibrahim isn’t impressed that lorry drivers escape the 14-day quarantine, he can always enforce the rule on them. Isn’t he the government now?

Sure, what could possibly go wrong with the local farmers, truck drivers, transportation companies and other business along the supply chain if the backdoor government strictly imposed the 14-day quarantine on the industry? In case Tuan Ibrahim didn’t realise it, Malaysia is Singapore’s top source of vegetables, supplying 69% of its vegetables.

Vegetables are just one of thousands of products that lorry drivers transport to Singapore. In 2019, the value of exports from Malaysia to Singapore reached RM136.89 billion. It would certainly be interesting and fun to see the economic consequences when ministers with “IQ of a carrot” like Tuan Ibrahim goes ahead to make life difficult to lorry drivers transporting essential goods to Singapore.

Perhaps the prime minister should remind all the PAS idiot ministers that they were the same lawmakers who made the 14-day quarantine law. The same backdoor government can always scrap the law and rules if they find it useless and unfair, as suggested by the Islamist party’s deputy president when he pointed his finger jealously at lorry drivers.

As an Islamist party, PAS should stop trying to prove they are nothing but a bunch of idiots with mentality worse than kindergarten kids. They can’t fool the Malays all the time. Based on the anger expressed by the people, Khairuddin is extremely toxic. It was so bad that lame duck PM Muhyiddin had to make a statement – reluctantly – that no one is above the law.

