MAHATHIR AS GOOD AS CALLS ZAFRUL – WIDELY SEEN AS LINKED TO NAJIB – A CONMAN: ‘REVEAL THE NAMES OF THOSE WHO GOT PROJECTS – YOUR CLAIMS MAKES IT LOOK AS IF THESE NEGO WERE WRONG SO AS TO RAISE DOUBTS AMONG THE PEOPLE’

FORMER prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad urged Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz to list 101 projects awarded through direct negotiations during his tenure leading the Pakatan Harapan government.

The 95-year said Tengku Zafrul’s revelation in Parliament yesterday had insinuated that the PH government acted wrongly when the contracts, worth RM6.61 billion, were above board.

“He should have revealed the names of those who got the projects so the people will know.

“(His) claims makes it look as if these negotiations were not allowed and that they were wrong (to) bring about questions from the people,” Dr Mahathir said in a video posted on Facebook today.

The Langkawi MP said people have the right to know about the projects, and making them public would help determine if any wrongdoing had been committed.

“The people have the right and deserve to know who got the projects, which projects, where and how much these projects were worth so we can determine who got to enjoy these special favours. These need to be revealed to the people,” Dr Mahathir said.

Zafrul’s claims in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday caused a ruckus and saw Perikatan Nasional lawmakers calling for Lim Guan Eng’s head.

It led to Umno Youth lodging a report today with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over the 101 projects under PH. MACC has said it will investigate all the contracts.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.