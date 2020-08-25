BOMBSHELL – ‘GE15 IN 6 MONTHS’ – ALREADY TOTAL CHAOS AS MUHYIDDIN PUSHES NATION INTO POLITICAL CRISIS: IN ‘ACID TEST’ SABAH, BOTH PN & BN REFUSE TO BACK OFF – BOTH LOGOS TO BE USED IN STATE POLLS AGAINST SHAFIE & PAKATAN
Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Sabah on Saturday, while BN has maintained that it will use its own logo during the state elections next month.
According to Singapore’s Straits Times, PN would make its electoral debut during the Sabah elections, which already counts Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (Star) as part of the coalition.
Local parties such as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) might also join the pact, according to the report.
Officially, PBRS is part of the BN coalition.
BN secretary-general Annuar Musa said surveys have revealed that Sabah voters are used to the BN logo and this matter cannot be viewed lightly.
The BN supreme council had already decided on the matter, he added.
“Other parties (may) prefer to use PN’s logo. That is not a problem,” he said, adding that BN will cooperate with parties using the PN logo and that seat negotiations were progressing well.
The Sabah elections will be held on Sept 26.
Meanwhile, Straits Times reported that Muhyiddin intends to call general elections within six months.
The report said his party Bersatu’s pivot towards multiracialism was the “last major step” before unveiling PN.
“We will go ahead with five or six components as this makes it the largest coalition of ruling parties, and we will use the PN logo for the Sabah polls.
“It is up to Umno whether it wants to follow suit,” said an unnamed Bersatu leader cited in the report. MKINI
BN candidates to use ‘dacing’ symbol in Sabah polls, says sec-gen
PUTRAJAYA — Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates in the upcoming Sabah state election will contest under the coalition’s symbol as voters are familiar with it, said BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.
The Federal Territories Minister, who is also Sabah state election chief coordinator for BN, said studies showed that the visibility of the BN dacing (scale) symbol among voters would be an important factor.
“Although we will be contesting under the BN logo, it would not be a problem for other parties to use the PN symbol,” he told reporters after attending a town hall session with the ministry staff here today.
“We are 80 per cent ready and talks among the various parties have gone well. We won’t allow a free-for-all among opposition parties,” he said.
“We work very closely with Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia). In fact, we will be sharing the machinery; we are one although we may use different logos,” he added.
Nomination day for the state election is September 12 and polling is on September 26. — Bernama
MKINI / BERNAMA
.