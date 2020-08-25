BOMBSHELL – ‘GE15 IN 6 MONTHS’ – ALREADY TOTAL CHAOS AS MUHYIDDIN PUSHES NATION INTO POLITICAL CRISIS: IN ‘ACID TEST’ SABAH, BOTH PN & BN REFUSE TO BACK OFF – BOTH LOGOS TO BE USED IN STATE POLLS AGAINST SHAFIE & PAKATAN

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will launch the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in Sabah on Saturday, while BN has maintained that it will use its own logo during the state elections next month.

According to Singapore’s Straits Times, PN would make its electoral debut during the Sabah elections, which already counts Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku Rakyat Sabah (Star) as part of the coalition.

Local parties such as Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) might also join the pact, according to the report.

Officially, PBRS is part of the BN coalition.

A separate report by Sinar Harian suggested that BN will be using its own logo during the Sabah polls.

BN secretary-general Annuar Musa said surveys have revealed that Sabah voters are used to the BN logo and this matter cannot be viewed lightly.

The BN supreme council had already decided on the matter, he added.

Annuar Musa

“Other parties (may) prefer to use PN’s logo. That is not a problem,” he said, adding that BN will cooperate with parties using the PN logo and that seat negotiations were progressing well.

The Sabah elections will be held on Sept 26.

Meanwhile, Straits Times reported that Muhyiddin intends to call general elections within six months.

The report said his party Bersatu’s pivot towards multiracialism was the “last major step” before unveiling PN.

“We will go ahead with five or six components as this makes it the largest coalition of ruling parties, and we will use the PN logo for the Sabah polls.

“It is up to Umno whether it wants to follow suit,” said an unnamed Bersatu leader cited in the report. MKINI

