ALL EYES ON WHOSE CRONIES OBTAINED 101 CONTRACTS WORTH RM6 BIL FROM GUAN ENG – FOR SURE, MAHATHIR-MUHYIDDIN & THEIR BERSATU INVOLVED & PERHAPS ALSO SOME UMNO LEADERS FRIENDLY TO THEM? KRONI SIAPA DAPAT PROJEK RUNDING TERUS ERA PH?

Menteri Kewangan, Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz mendedahkan di Parlimen, sejumlah 101 projek rundingan terus bernilai RM6.61 bilion diluluskan oleh kementerian tersebut sewaktu pentadbiran kerajaan Pakatan Harapan.

“Semasa pentadbiran sebelum ini sejumlah 101 projek ataupun perolehan yang bernilai RM6.61 bilion telah diluluskan secara rundingan terus oleh Kementerian Kewangan,” ujar beliau.

Bukan di Parlimen jadi gempar dengan pendedahan ini, malah semua orang yang mendengar pun akan jadi terkejut dibuatnya.

Pendedahan ini sesuatu yang amat mengejutkan kerana ketika itu, PH amat lantang dan tegas dengan janji untuk melaksanakan tender terbuka secara menyeluruh.

Ia digambarkan sebagai kaedah ketelusan dan untuk mengelakkan salah guna kuasa.

Malah, ketika kempen PRU14 pun, itulah antara perkara yang dilaungkan kepada rakyat untuk menunjukkan bahawa PH amat mementingkan ketelusan jika diberi kuasa mentadbir negara.

Sudah tentu agak menghairankan bagaimana akhirnya sebanyak 101 projek bernilai lebih RM6 bilion telah diluluskan secara runding terus?

Siapakah punya angkara semua ini?

Kenapakah 101 projek itu tidak dilaksanakan secara tender terbuka?

Apakah ia juga keputusan seorang diri Menteri Kewangan ketika itu, Lim Guan Eng atau beliau mendapat arahan daripada pihak lain seperti Perdana Menteri atau permintaan daripada menteri-menteri lain misalnya?

Maka itu, demi keadilan kepada semua pihak, khususnya Guan Eng, adalah penting untuk Tengku Zafrul mendedahkan senarai syarikat-syarikat yang diberikan 101 projek runding terus itu.

Ini bagi kita semua mengetahui kroni siapakah semua syarikat yang bertuah itu dan atas asas apakah kaedah runding terus dijadikan pilihan?

Selain itu, penting juga untuk diketahui adakah mereka itu kroni Guan Eng atau kroni menteri-menteri lain dalam PH ketika itu yang sebenarnya mereka mungkin terbabit sama melobi Menteri Kewangan agar projek secara runding terus dilaksanakan?

Oleh kerana Tengku Zafrul telah membuka ruang mendedahkan perkara ini, adalah menjadi tanggungjawab beliau juga untuk memastikan senarai syarikat-syarikat itu diumumkan kepada orang ramai dengan seberapa segera.

Jangan pula nanti beliau cuba mengelak atau tidak berani mengeluarkan senarai penuh dan akhirnya isu ini senyap begitu saja.

Manalah tahu, entah-entah kroni pemimpin tertentu UMNO pun mungkin termasuk sama dalam senarai 101 projek itu?

GOOGLE TRANSLATE OF THE ABOVE STORY:

Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz revealed in Parliament that a total of 101 direct negotiation projects worth RM6.61 billion were approved by the ministry during the Pakatan Harapan government administration.

“During the previous administration, a total of 101 projects or procurement worth RM6.61 billion were approved through direct negotiations by the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

Not in Parliament so upset by this revelation, even everyone who listens will be shocked by it.

This revelation is very surprising because at that time, PH was very vocal and firm with the promise to implement a comprehensive open tender.

It is described as a method of transparency and to prevent abuse of power.

In fact, even during the GE14 campaign, that was one of the things that was shouted to the people to show that PH is very concerned about transparency if given the power to govern the country.

Of course it is quite surprising how finally 101 projects worth more than RM6 billion have been approved through direct consultation?

Who is to blame for all this?

Why are the 101 projects not implemented by open tender?

Was it also the decision of the then Finance Minister, Lim Guan Eng or did he get instructions from other parties such as the Prime Minister or requests from other ministers for example?

Therefore, for the sake of justice to all parties, especially Guan Eng, it is important for Tengku Zafrul to reveal the list of companies given 101 direct consultancy projects.

This is for all of us to know the cronies who are all the lucky companies and on what basis is the negotiation method continue to be the choice?

Apart from that, it is also important to know whether they are the cronies of Guan Eng or the cronies of the other ministers in the PH at that time who in fact they may be involved in lobbying the Minister of Finance so that the project can continue to be implemented?

As Tengku Zafrul has opened the space to disclose this matter, it is also his responsibility to ensure that the list of companies is announced to the public as soon as possible.

Do not try to avoid or not dare to release the full list later and finally this issue is silent.

Who knows, maybe some cronies of certain UMNO leaders may be included in the list of 101 projects?

-https://shahbudindotcom.net/

.